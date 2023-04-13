A nearly three month-long police search for an Alexander City man ended Friday.
According to a press release from the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement arrested Alan Sandlin Jr. on April 7, who in January led police throughout Alexander City and Coosa County on a high-speed vehicle pursuit.
Alexander City police officers initially attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Sandlin Jr. on Jan. 28 for a traffic violation, but the encounter resulted in a vehicle chase along U.S. Highway 280.
The police pursuit headed into Coosa County, and Sandlin Jr., while attempting to elude law enforcement, caused a wreck with another vehicle and then fled into a wooded area. Several local law enforcement agencies were then called in to assist Alexander City police units with the search for Sandlin Jr., but he could not be located.
Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell stated in the release the search for Sandlin Jr. remained ongoing, however, and authorities on April 7 gained information he was in an apartment in the Goodwater area.
During his arrest, law enforcement found him in possession of 1.35 pounds of marijuana, a Glock pistol that was reported stolen out of Georgia, Glock switches, red dot scope, and over $4,000 in cash.
Howell thanked the public for their support in locating Sandlin Jr.
“I appreciate the public's help with providing information to help our deputies and officers take Alan Sandlin Jr. into custody. There were several agencies involved with the apprehension of Sandlin Jr.,” Howell said in a statement.
He was taken into custody and transported to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office for outstanding warrants.
Alexander City Deputy Police Chief James Easterwood said Sandlin is charged with reckless endangerment, two counts of attempting to elude, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, an unlawful intention to distribute crack cocaine and first degree possession of marijuana. Sandlin Jr. also faces pending charges in Coosa County.
Easterwood expressed appreciation to various law enforcement partners in assisting with Sandlin’s apprehension.
“We have a great working relationship with US Marshals and the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, having some of our officers attached to each. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Task Force is always instrumental and helpful whenever we need them in apprehending wanted persons and Alan Sandlin Jr’s case is not an exception,” he said.
The following agencies which assisted in the investigation include: United State Marshal Gulf Coast Task Force, Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, Alexander City Police Department, Department of Corrections K9 Division, Lee County Sheriff’s Office K9 Division, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, and Deputies, Investigators and Reserve Deputies with the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office.