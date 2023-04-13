Sandlin arrest.jpg
Buy Now

During Sandlin Jr.'s arrest, law enforcement found him in possession of 1.35 pounds of marijuana, a Glock pistol that was reported stolen out of Georgia, Glock switches, red dot scope, and over $4,000 in cash.  

 

 Submitted / The Outlook

A nearly three month-long police search for an Alexander City man ended Friday. 

ALAN SANDLIN.jpg
Buy Now

Alan Sandlin Jr. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you