An Alexander City woman was arrested for first-degree domestic violence following an incident with a man Tuesday night.

Mindy Michelle Bradford, 42, of Alexander City was arrested after she stabbed a man at a 11th Avenue South home with a kitchen knife .

“She said she didn’t want to do something he told her to do,” Alexander City deputy police chief James Easterwood said. “She stabbed him three times, twice in the stomach and once to the eye.”

Easterwood said the male victim is expected to recover.

Bradford is still in the Tallapoosa County Jail with a $40,000 bond available to her.

