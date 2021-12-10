featured Alex City man recovering after Tuesday night stabbing Cliff Williams / The Outlook Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Dec 10, 2021 Dec 10, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mindy Bradford Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Alexander City woman was arrested for first-degree domestic violence following an incident with a man Tuesday night. Close 1 of 5 Buy Now Jake Arthur Officers with the Alexander City Police Department respond to a stabbing on 11th Ave in Alexander City, Ala on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur] Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Jake Arthur Officers with the Alexander City Police Department respond to a stabbing on 11th Ave in Alexander City, Ala on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur] Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Jake Arthur Officers with the Alexander City Police Department respond to a stabbing on 11th Ave in Alexander City, Ala on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur] Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Jake Arthur Officers with the Alexander City Police Department respond to a stabbing on 11th Ave in Alexander City, Ala on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur] Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Jake Arthur Officers with the Alexander City Police Department respond to a stabbing on 11th Ave in Alexander City, Ala on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur] Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PHOTOS: Alexander City Police Respond to Stabbing 1 of 5 Buy Now Jake Arthur Officers with the Alexander City Police Department respond to a stabbing on 11th Ave in Alexander City, Ala on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur] Buy Now Jake Arthur Officers with the Alexander City Police Department respond to a stabbing on 11th Ave in Alexander City, Ala on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur] Buy Now Jake Arthur Officers with the Alexander City Police Department respond to a stabbing on 11th Ave in Alexander City, Ala on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur] Buy Now Jake Arthur Officers with the Alexander City Police Department respond to a stabbing on 11th Ave in Alexander City, Ala on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur] Buy Now Jake Arthur Officers with the Alexander City Police Department respond to a stabbing on 11th Ave in Alexander City, Ala on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur] Mindy Michelle Bradford, 42, of Alexander City was arrested after she stabbed a man at a 11th Avenue South home with a kitchen knife .“She said she didn’t want to do something he told her to do,” Alexander City deputy police chief James Easterwood said. “She stabbed him three times, twice in the stomach and once to the eye.”Easterwood said the male victim is expected to recover.Bradford is still in the Tallapoosa County Jail with a $40,000 bond available to her. Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James Easterwood Criminal Law Crime Victim Domestic Violence Deputy Stabbing Bradford Stab Cliff Williams Staff Writer Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers. Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE SIGN UP HERE FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 67° Cloudy Humidity: 97% Feels Like: 67° Heat Index: 67° Wind: 0 mph Wind Chill: 67° UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 06:35:44 AM Sunset: 04:37:19 PM Dew Point: 66° Visibility: 5 mi Today Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. UpcomingRadar7 Day Loading Online Poll Are you satisfied with the US Supreme Court's ruling on the Texas abortion bill? The Supreme Court on Friday left in place Texas’ ban on most abortions, though it ruled that clinics in the state can sue over the restrictive abortion law. You voted: YES NO Vote View Results Back