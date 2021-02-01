The Alabama Bureau of Pardon and Paroles granted parole to Alexander City resident Jason D. Kelley just 11 months into his sentence after he pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance.
Kelley spent most of that time at the Tallapoosa County Jail. Court documents indicate Kelley was arrested in March 2020 after he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine on Hillabee Street. Kelley agreed to a plea in October with a 60 month prison sentence.
Kelley’s probation served less than 20% of the sentence despite having two previous drug convictions.
Court records document Kelley has at least two other drug related convictions.
In 2013 he was sentenced to five years in prison in Cullman County but had two counts of possessing or selling precursor chemicals, Class B felonies, that were pending in Tallapoosa County. Kelley pleaded guilty to one count and the other was dropped. Kelley was allowed to serve the five year sentence concurrently with his burglary conviction. Kelley served just shy of 19 months in prison.
Kelley’s next conviction was in 2016, when he pled to two counts of attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, a Class C felony. Kelley was sentenced to 36 months in prison and was released after 14 months. A third count of attempting to commit a controlled substance crime was dismissed.
Terms of parole usually include frequent check ins with a parole officer and drug testing.