An Alexander City man was killed early Friday morning in a head-on collision in Pike County.
The wreck occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 231 approximately six miles south of Troy.
Andrew Garland Baker, 23, was driving a 1998 Toyota 4 Runner, traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 231 in a northbound lane and collided with a 2008 Ford Edge head-on.
Baker was transported to Troy Regional Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
After the collision, a commercial motor vehicle traveling in the northbound lane struck the 2008 Ford Edge. The driver of the Ford Edge was transported to Southeast Health for possible life-threatening injuries.