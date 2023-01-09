A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, has claimed the life of an Opelika man and injured an Alexander City man.
Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, was fatally injured when the 2008 Ford Econoline van, in which he was a passenger, struck a 2021 Toyota Tacoma driven by Larry White, 72, of Alexander City.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), after the initial collision, the van left the roadway and overturned.
“Lopez was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” ALEA said in a press release. “White and two other passengers in the Ford were injured and transported to area hospitals for treatment.”
The driver of the Ford, Rigoberto L. Ramirez, 20, of Opelika was not injured.
The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 280 near the mile marker 102, approximately two miles east of Auburn, in Lee County.
No other information is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
