An Alexander City man’s relationship with a minor led to his arrest.
The Alexander City Police Department arrested George Wesley Fuller Jr., 19, of Alexander City and charged him with second-degree rape last week.
Police chief Jay Turner said ACPD was made aware of the relationship by representatives of Alabama Department of Human Resources.
“They called us in March and made us aware of a (minor under 16) who was pregnant,” Turner said. “We aided in an investigation and arrested (Fuller) last week after earlier in the month (the minor’s) mother made us aware of a video.”
Turner said the video showed Fuller was still having a sexual relationship with the minor. The video was filmed in a car as Fuller requested oral sex, according to Turner.
“It was a video posted to social media,” Turner said.
Turner said ACPD cannot press charges related to the video as the incident occurred out of state but another agency can take on the issue.
Fuller was released from the Tallapoosa County Jail after posting a $1,500 cash bond Tuesday.
Second-degree rape is defined as an offender being 16 years old or older and he or she engages in sexual intercourse with a member of the opposite sex less than 16 and more than 12 years old. If Fuller is found guilty of the Class B felony, he faces two to 20 years in state prison.