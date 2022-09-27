Drug arrest

Submitted / The Outlook Drugs, guns and cash were seized during the execution of a search warrant on a Robinson Road home Friday.

Law enforcement seized 823 grams of synthetic marijuana, 93 grams of methamphetamine, 71 grams of cocaine, 602 grams of marijuana, three handguns and $8,000 in cash during a search warrant in Alexander City.

Drug Arrest 2

James Gary Heard

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

Recommended for you