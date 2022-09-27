Law enforcement seized 823 grams of synthetic marijuana, 93 grams of methamphetamine, 71 grams of cocaine, 602 grams of marijuana, three handguns and $8,000 in cash during a search warrant in Alexander City.
The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force arrested James Gary Heard, 38, of Alexander City and charged him with unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, first degree possession of marijuana, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, attempting to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Task Force was assisted by the Alexander City Special Response Group (SRG), the Alexander City Police Department K-9 unit, the Dadeville Police Department and the U. S. Marshal Gulf Coast Regional Task Force executed a search warrant Friday at a Robinson Road home.
“As officers entered the residence, [Heard], in an attempt to flee, broke out a window with his arm and in the process lacerated his brachial artery,” Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force Sgt. Chad Jones said. “Although his blood loss was immediately substantial, Alexander City Fire Department personnel, assigned to the SRG Team as medics, quickly applied tourniquets, stopping the blood loss.”
Heard was airlifted to Baptist for surgery for his injuries. After Heard’s release from the hospital he was arrested and transported to the Tallapoosa County Jail.
According to court records Heard pleaded guilty in October 2019 to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, first-degree possession of marijuana and second-degree assault. Heard was sentenced to 87 months but the sentence was suspended for 24 months of probation and sentenced to the court referral program.
Heard currently has no bond available to him according to court records.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
