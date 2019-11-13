The Alexander City Police Department has made an arrest following the report and investigation of a June rape.
Carlton Lavelle Floyd, 28, of Alexander City turned himself into the police department over the weekend. Authorities have charged Floyd with first-degree rape, a Class A felony.
ACPD started an investigation after a victim appeared at Russell Medical saying she could not recall the events of the night before.
“(The victim) went to a party,” ACPD chief Jay Turner said. “She said someone gave her a drink. She said she started to feel funny after drinking it.”
Turner said the victim said she went to the bathroom and was left alone at a home in the Fish Pond area with several males.
“She said she blacked out,” Turner said. “She said she woke up in the Northside area laying on the ground.”
Turner said the victim said she was hurting in her stomach and intimate areas so the victim was sent to East Alabama Medical Center for a visit with a sex assault nurse examiner.
Evidence collected by the examiner was sent to a forensics lab and was returned before Floyd’s arrest.
Floyd is being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail on a $25,000 bond.