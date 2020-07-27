The Adelia M. Russell Library and Mamie’s Place Children’s Library have operated under a phased reopening since May 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Staff has worked to incorporate guidelines of recommended spacing and cleanliness.
Assistant director John Taylor wants to remind the public of the many services both facilities offer to the public despite restrictions in place.
There are traditional hardback and paperback books, along with thousands of e-books available through Overdrive. Selections remain recent and popular based on reader interest.
Although access to the Alabama Room is currently restricted, the area is a great source for information concerning the history of Alexander City, Tallapoosa County and State of Alabama in general.
In the computer lab, there are audiobooks and DVDs available for check out with an up-to-date and fine-free library card.
Patrons may make copies for $.25 for black and white, $.50 for half-color pages and $1 for full-color pages. Scanning services and remote printing can also be utilized.
There are two ADA-compliant desktop computers available, each with ergonomic mouse, a large print keyboard and a screen magnifier. Both sit on height-adjustable tables to maximize comfort for the users.
Along with similar above services, Mamie’s Place has also incorporated Beanstack, which provides virtual programming for those facing various limitations.
The book sale room is currently not operational but Taylor anticipates its reopening in the not-too-distant future.
For additional information, visit alexandercityal.gov/library.