Optimism, not floodwater, covered a controversial piece of property Thursday when Alexander City officials met with a local businessman and all parties agreed a resolution to a drainage problem is at hand.
Perched atop city property behind the former Russell Corp. Main Office at Central Avenue and Lee Street for a panoramic view of the area, Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins, city council president Tim Funderburk, city engineer and public works director Gerard Brewer and community development director Al Jones met again with Kenneth Ledbetter to discuss solutions to drainage problems Ledbetter said has caused damage to his land and warehouse.
Ledbetter wants to invest $1 million to build 250 storage units on his 3 acres at the site but said rainwater cascading off the more highly elevated city property on either side of his land has caused flood damage to his property and the basement of his warehouse.
After a number of suggestions were discussed, Brewer and Jones were tasked with writing a resolution to solve the problem the city council can vote on at Monday’s meeting.
“I think we are well on our way to a solution,” Spraggins said. “We want something to benefit the citizens of Alexander City and Mr. Ledbetter. That’s the whole goal.”
Brewer is going to shoot the area Friday to check the slopes of the terrain and he and Jones plan to finish the resolution later in the day for its inclusion on Monday’s agenda.
“We’re trying to find a technical solution,” Brewer said. “Can we find a technical solution that will be satisfactory to everybody? Yes.”
Jones added, “When we get that technical solution, we’re hopeful it will be approved by the city council.”
Ledbetter said he was pleased with the meeting and some of the methods outlined to divert drainage toward Russell Road.
“I think they’re headed in the right direction,” he said. “Let’s just get it done.”
City officials agreed to meet with Ledbetter at the site for a second time during an hour-long workshop attended by all city council members Wednesday. Funderburk said at that meeting he was determined to get a solution the council could ratify Monday and reiterated its importance Thursday.
City officials want a harmonious end to what has become an embarrassing episode they feel has unfairly portrayed the municipal government as unfriendly toward business development.
While everyone involved agrees the drainage problem mostly originates from rainwater running downhill from city property to Ledbetter’s property, how the flow of water evolved is disputed.
The city bought 11.25 acres at the site in February from contractor Roy Granger for $275,000. Part of that agreement was the city would not buy the land until Granger cleared it of debris from demolished Russell Corp. buildings and rough-graded it to match either the general contour of the land or to set the stage for additional finished grading. The city council authorized no other work on the property after it approved the purchase.
Two months ago, Ledbetter proposed the city give him a half acre at the site to help control drainage in exchange for splitting the cost of materials to finish a large drainage ditch on the property line between the 3 acres already owned by Ledbetter and 3½ acres owned by the city. Ledbetter and the city would have paid $9,000 apiece to finish the ditch but the council declined to take action; Ledbetter said that decision stopped his project because he could not effectively manage the drainage.
July 19, Ledbetter showed Spraggins and several councilmembers flood damage in the basement of his warehouse after a heavy rain.
At Wednesday’s workshop, councilmember Chris Brown, who sells pipe for Empire Pipe & Supply, proposed taking dirt off the surrounding city property and placing it on Ledbetter’s land.
“Both city (properties) are higher than Mr. Ledbetter’s property and the water flows downhill,” Brown said. “If we can shift dirt, it would help us and help Mr. Ledbetter and be at a finished grade. It would be a shame to haul dirt away when you have a neighbor who needs it and wants to put a business there. … We have to fix the problem on our property whatever he does.”
Brewer suggested the same approach in an email Spraggins read during the workshop.
“As I understand, Mr. Ledbetter would like to use some of the city’s property (the city’s property both east and west of Mr. Ledbetter’s property are at a greater elevation than his and could be potential cut sites) to cut and shift soils onto his property,” Brewer wrote. “I believe that this could be completed in a way that would not degrade our property and possibly could improve our property (i.e. make it more usable for economic development).
“In my opinion, if properly planned and coordinated, the soils on city property could be moved and a larger, near-level footprint could be created. Obviously, the details of where the soils would be taken from and where they would be deposited would be of utmost importance. However, I think the work could be conducted such that Mr. Ledbetter gets what he needs and the city’s property is either improved or, at a minimum, not degraded.
“I think that the details of the grading plan should be discussed and agreed upon in advance of beginning any such work."