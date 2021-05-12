Members of the Alexander City City Council have been mum about what is being talked about in executive sessions at several recent meetings. But discussions in open meetings might lead one to believe developments are on the horizon for Alexander City.
“We have been working behind the scenes,” Alexander City community development director Al Jones told the council at last week’s city council work session. “You are well aware of it, of some proposed projects we are not talking about publicly. Those projects are going to require several grants. As the time approaches to ask the various funding agencies for that funding, we are going to have to approve grant managers and engineers.”
Jones said the city advertised for requests for proposals (RFP) for grant managers and engineers recently and city leaders will request the council pre-qualify one grant manager and four engineering firms at the council’s next meeting. Jones said the city only received one RFP for the grant manager — Community Consultants.
“They are the firm we have been working with already,” Jones said. “Their fees are typically covered by the grant. By approving them to be our grant manager, you are not committing to paying them anything. Once we get grants, they are eligible to get paid out of the grant money.”
Three of the four engineering firms to submit RFPs have done work with the city.
“Municipal Consultants is a group we have used in the past for some our sewer work,” Jones said. “Jacobs which we also have used in the past for sewer. EFFS is a group we have used in the past for ALDOT TAP type projects. CDG asked to be a part of the engineering team. We haven’t used them before but hear really good things about them.”
In the past the city council has approved grant managers and engineers on a project by project basis.
“What we would like to do is have them approved for 3 years and pick them as we go,” Jones said. “We want to do something different than what we have done in the past we want to approve all four of those engineering firms so that way we can go to them for their speciality. We just pick them and go.”
City leaders have been discussing infrastructure improvements for years. There are known issues with the city’s water distribution system especially near downtown as demonstrated by last week’s First United Methodist Alexander City fire.
“Some of these sewer and water lines we are looking at replacing have been in the ground since the 30s and 40s,” Alexander City Public Works director Gerard Brewer said. “We are right at 100 years old and they have significantly outlived their expected life. The people who originally put them in the ground would have expected them to have been replaced by now.”
Councilmembers asked Brewer about the time frame of non-publicly discussed projects, infrastructure needs and when funds would be needed.
“In the next three to five years,” Brewer said. “Some would be prior to the end of calendar year 2022. Two will have to be completed by then, mainly the sewer.”
Infrastructure improvements have been discussed by several city councils and administrations but not much has been done due to limited funds. Brewer provided estimates to make necessary improvements not only to protect current services but to provide for possible development.
“The numbers we looked at we have estimated to be about $25 to 30 million in water, sewer and gas capital needs in the near future,” Brewer said. “So it is something we all need to be thinking about. Some of these are rose type projects that we have talked about before and I think everybody is on board with wanting to make happen.
“Some are repairs to our infrastructure that has to happen. I would want to know that bear is out there. I still think you are $20 million in the very near future.”
Brewer said infrastructure projects do not need to be looked at as a one and done type of issue.
“Instead of getting over a hump, it's a constant circle of what needs to be done next,” Brewer said.
Alexander City finance director Romy Stamps said capital improvements are necessary and a simple budget can help maintain current infrastructure, but it has to be followed.
“Capital improvements should at a minimum equal our depreciation rate on whatever it is in our system,” Stamps said. “Consider we are behind the curve, that would mean our (capital improvement projects) would be above that depreciation.”
Brewer gave an example of how maintaining the city’s infrastructure might work.
“A $50 million plant that last 50 years is $1 million a year depreciation,”. The idea is that water plant should have at least $1 million per year invested in it to maintain it and if you are behind, it's more than $1 million.”
Brewer said the city is currently inventorying the city’s assets, something required by current governmental accounting standards that closely mirror business accounting practices. The city has to account for water and sewer plants, water, sewer and gas lines, city streets and buildings to name a few.
“I think we are going to have $1.25 billion in assets,” Brewer said. “That is a lot of money. What does it take to keep that up? What is the depreciation on $1.25 billion?”
If the city’s assets are worth $1.25 billion and have a 50 year life, the city would need to invest $25 million per year just to keep the same level of assets.
“We have people complaining about infrastructure problems all over,” council president Buffy Colvin said. “The problems have been there, we just need to start addressing them and figure out how to get above them.”