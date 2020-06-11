Alexander City resident and hip-hop artist Jarman Gaddis, known for his stage name Tre’Cinco, expresses his emotions surrounding tough situations by means of music.
He’s taken this emotional response a step further through advocating for racial injustice. Gaddis is donating 100% of the royalties for his song “Speak On” to the nonprofit civil rights advocacy organization Color of Change.
“Speak On” focuses on personal pain and family issues, something relatable to many within the community, especially amongst the black community, making this tune the most suitable choice.
“In the black community, the father issue is very high,” Gaddis said. “And in this song I was speaking toward my dad and letting him know, I’m supposed to be strong but I’m having weak points and feelings on stuff like Black Lives Matter right now. It’s an emotional moment and men are taught to not have as much emotion as women, so to express that in music is a boxed-in way.”
DistroKid, a distributor for independent, underground artists, is the company through which Gaddis promotes his music. The digital distribution service reached out to its participating artists about the #ArtistsForChange movement, which involves supporting the NAACP Legal Defense Fund or Color of Change through song royalties.
“(DistroKid) sent out an email a day or two ago and had made available to auto donate royalties to two organizations that are helping with the current situations right now,” Gaddis said. “I ended up choosing Color of Change because it’s more urban, youth-oriented, which is my aim. I want to target (my young children) Karman and Jré to make sure when it’s their time to live it, (that voice) is there. I felt this was my best option.”
Color of Change’s mission statement is to help strengthen a political voice for injustice in the world as a national online force and move decision makers, corporations and government toward a less hostile world for black people in America.
“Because even with Alex City, I always wanted to upgrade and keep the community together and functional,” Gaddis said. “To be able to reach out and let one song’s proceeds go to this organization, it’s an easier way to (support the current racial injustice) and promote my music.”
Gaddis, who describes his musical genre as rap with a strong influence on hip-hop and soul, felt “Speak On” was the perfect song to advertise this nonprofit organization and said his musical outlet is a controlled, cathartic way to release emotions surrounding controversial situations and difficulties that face the black community.
“My ventilation is my music,” Gaddis said. “I try to fabricate a little with what’s going on around me or in that immediate time. (Wednesday) I wrote one touching on what’s going on today. I just felt it.”
Gaddis hopes other music distributors might follow DistroKid’s lead but only time will tell.
“Speak On” can be found on Apple Music , Spotify, YouTube and TikTok. Each purchase of Gaddis’ tune helps support racial injustice in the world.