Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird is pulling his hair out over city finances.
Just Friday morning Baird was surprised with a $200,000 loan due in October. That’s in addition to not knowing whether $700,000 in CARES Act reimbursements will come from the State of Alabama.
“Right now we are living hand to mouth — utility money comes in and we pay it out,” Baird said. “That is the way we are living right now.”
Baird is watching every dollar and the city doesn’t have large reserve accounts.
“For some reason everybody thinks we have this utility fund with this pot of money we can reach into and pull out anytime we need it. It doesn’t exist,” Baird said. “The strategic reserve we are supposed to have, so far, I can’t find it. It doesn’t exist.”
Part of the issue is Alexander City has used its cash reserves from utilities to pay for small capital projects and to shore up the general fund budget. It is also still two years behind on its audits from issues over several administrations. The audits are needed to allow the city to sell bonds while rates are at historic lows to fund needed infrastructure projects such as the sewer system. Fears are rates will increase, lowering borrowing capability.
“Everybody is afraid of that right now,” Baird said. “That is the reason it is time sensitive. We are trying to get these audits done. Had I had a finance director for the last 10 weeks, I think we would have had (fiscal year 2019) done. And we would be working on (fiscal year 2020) with the potential of being done in June or July. Right now we are looking at having two audits outstanding when we go into fiscal year 2022 because we have (2021) done.”
Romy Stamps was appointed finance director two weeks ago and hasn’t yet started with Alexander City.
“We are having a meeting with her this afternoon to explain her responsibilities,” Baird said.
“And to let her meet the staff and everyone explain what they do and explain what's expected of her.”
Baird said he can’t wait for the finance director’s position to be filled so progress on financial audits can resume. Current audits would show if corrections to losing money are being made.
“All the auditors are telling us right is your numbers are not good,” Baird said. “(They are saying,) ‘Your gross capital over the last three years.’ We are trying to figure out why it continues to drop, where the leakage is, figure out what we can do to prop it up and at least stabilize it so we dont keep going down... I’m hoping if we ever get the ‘21 audit we can see some differences and find out if what we are doing is working in stopping that leakage.”
Baird said he is frustrated with an appearance of lack of effort from the city council and it makes explaining the city’s financial position difficult.
“I can’t tell you how tight things are,” Baird said. “I can’t explain how tight they are. The council doesn’t have a clue. They are not coming to me. (Council president) Buffy (Colvin) is head of the finance committee. She has yet to come to this chair and sit down and talk to me. She has yet to come talk about finances and find out exactly where we are at.”
Baird said he has talked to other councilmembers recently and they had no clue about the city’s finances.
Colvin said Baird’s fears should quickly disappear as Stamps comes on board after she works out a notice with the City of Talladega where, Stamps is currently the finance director.
“I think it will get better as Mrs. Stamps gets onboard,” Colvin said. “We have not been getting comprehensive financial reports to know how things are going.”
Colvin said she understands the need for audits to complete infrastructure improvements but doesn’t think a few more weeks will be detrimental.
“I don’t think there will be a drastic increase in rates,” Colvin said. “I’m not really concerned about that. I’m more concerned about getting our finances together.”
Baird said the current environment for economic growth is very good.
“I'm very encouraged about what we have right now,” Baird said. “I’ve got to take advantage of low interest rates while I can, which means we got to get the audits done. It's been killing me for the last 10 weeks not having a finance director.”
Baird said the future is bright for Alexander City but the window to get there is small.
“If we can't get these audits done, and I'm not able to borrow that money, it would scare me to death if we lost these opportunities,” Baird said. “We need this. We have some stuff coming that is huge if we can address it, but we have to have the financial means to address it.
“In the situation we are in right now, we are basically hand to mouth and the amount of money we are looking at the next two or three years is a significant amount. We are on the edge of huge growth.”
Speedy audits are the crutch to get Alexander City to economic development.
“The only way we can take advantage of this economic development that's coming, retail and other opportunities, is being able to borrow some money to fix infrastructure, install infrastructure, improve infrastructure, so we can take advantage of these,” Baird said.
The loss of promised funding from the state is putting the pinch on Alexander City.
“The state stole our CARES Act money,” Baird said. “The governor, speaker of the house, speaker of the senate and finance people stole our CARES Act money. They haven’t refunded us. That is a $700,000 hole in our budget that we were not expecting and now needing.”
Baird said delays in infrastructure improvements paid for through bonds needing audits would be detrimental to growth in Alexander City.
“If we can't’ take advantage of this economic development, one of these big projects that are coming, we are dead in the water,” Baird said. “If they pull out, nobody will ever come here again. We are dead in the water. Alex City will dry up and blow away and not survive. We will turn into a flat spot on 280.”