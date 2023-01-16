With the business slogan of “We've Got Your Six,” the Smiths have opened Alpha Septic Sanitation for the Alexander City area.
Owner, Lucas Smith, is a former graduate of Horseshoe Bend High School. After his military service and working in the Birmingham-area, he moved back to Alexander City with his wife, Elizabeth, to start a family.
Formerly, Lucas worked at A&M Plumbing. However, after the company shut down at the end of June, some employees bought parts of the company to start their own.
Lucas said that is how Alpha Septic was born. Alpha Septic offers repairs and maintenance with septic systems.
“It's been a big blessing actually and he [the former owner of A&M] has been walking us through the whole process… He's been a really big help in helping us grow,” Elizabeth said. “So it kind of fell in our lap to be honest [and] we jumped on it.”
Lucas explained the decision to own a business has also been a great choice for them as a family. He said, before, he was away from the house most of the day and his wife was taking care of their three daughters.
“[Now] there's more time to do stuff with them,” Lucas said. “I get to be off for Veterans Day, and things like that, to take them and do a walk through the cemetery and put flags on veterans’ headstones.”
Elizabeth said being a part of the community as a family and a business is an important part of who they are. For example, this past Thanksgiving they volunteered at the Alexander City Community Thanksgiving Meal.
“We're trying to serve the community [and] we're trying to keep things affordable,” she said. “We understand that the economy is changing, and things are expensive.”
Lucas explained if people keep up the maintenance on septic systems it can be cost-effective. It’s when systems go years without attention that it starts to get expensive. He said a common example is people aren’t aware they need to clean their filter roughly every year.
“Once that filter clogs up, then it won’t let water by — to get out the field lines. Then it backs up in the house and they think, ‘Oh Lord, my system is gone and it's brand new and something is done wrong.’ And it's not — they just need to do the maintenance on it,” he said.
Alpha Septic’s rates do vary based on what work needs to be done on the system and what equipment might be needed. Lucas said unlike other companies, they don’t charge a service fee to come out and look at the system.
He explained they have to assess the issue first to then give an estimate on the repair or maintenance cost. Depending on when the system was installed, sometimes they have to rent equipment to dig down. Meanwhile other times they can use a shovel to dig a foot deep and access it.
Alpha Septic offers veteran discounts, and Elizabeth said they also try to offer seasonal discounts such as their New Year discount running through the end of January.
“Like I said before, we're a family. We have bills. We have kids and we understand,” she said. “Get that feel of working with a small company again. There are bigger septic companies around but then you just feel like another number — we want everybody to feel like family.”
Alpha Septic Sanitation had their official ribbon cutting on Nov. 21 at the Lake Martin Innovation Center.
Correction: Earlier versions of this article stated Lucas Smith graduated from Benjamin Russell High School. Lucas Smith graduated from Horseshoe Bend High School, and the article has been corrected to reflect that. The Outlook regards this mistake.