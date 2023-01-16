Alpha septic
Buy Now

Elizabeth Smith and Lucas Smith opened up Alpha Septic Sanitation at the end of 2022. 

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

With the business slogan of “We've Got Your Six,” the Smiths have opened Alpha Septic Sanitation for the Alexander City area. 

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you