The Alexander City City Council has scheduled a work session Wednesday at 4 p.m. to discuss possible solutions to a drainage problem a business owner said the city is responsible for creating on his property.
The work session at city hall is designed to address a controversy that has been percolating for two months between property owner Kenneth Ledbetter and the city over land with a shared border at Central Avenue and Lee Street. Ledbetter has planned a $1 million project to build 250 storage units on his 3 acres at the site. The city also owns 11.25 acres at the site, including a half acre Ledbetter wants the city to give him to control drainage on his property.
But at its June 3 meeting, the city council declined to take action on a proposal to trade Ledbetter the .46 acres of city property for splitting the cost of materials to finish a large drainage ditch on the property line between the 3 acres already owned by Ledbetter and 3½ acres owned by the city. The motion died for lack of a second.
Two weeks ago, Mayor Tommy Spraggins, councilmembers Bobby Tapley, Scott Hardy, Eric Brown, Chris Brown and Tim Funderburk, city attorney Larkin Radney and community development director Al Jones toured the property and Ledbetter showed them flood damage in the basement of his warehouse Ledbetter said was caused by the council’s inaction.
Ledbetter said a smaller ditch coming downhill from a portion of city property got clogged with silt during heavy rain and was breached, resulting in flood damage to his warehouse.
“That’s the original ditch we tried to get control of,” said Ledbetter, who said the Alabama Department of Environmental Management has told him to give the city a chance to find a solution before filing a formal complaint.
Spraggins said he wants to reach an agreement that will benefit the city and Ledbetter.
“It’s complicated,” he said. “I have hope we will resolve it.”
Ledbetter said late Alexander City Mayor Jim Nabors informally agreed to give him the half acre of city property at the site to help control drainage on his parcel in exchange for Ledbetter splitting the cost of materials with the city to complete a major ditch. Ledbetter said he paid $20,000 in personal funds to contractor Roy Granger to address drainage issues that also affect adjoining city property. Granger sold the city the 11.25 acres at the site for $275,000 in February.
The city and Ledbetter would have paid $9,000 apiece to finish the large drainage ditch that straddles the property line between the city’s land and Ledbetter’s if the council had approved Nabors’ proposal. But councilmember Eric Brown said the council was never asked for permission for work to be performed at the site that would have affected city property.
“There is a way things have to work, a procedure,” Brown told Ledbetter during the tour of the property. “I don’t see how this is a city problem when we were not contracted to do anything here.”
Ledbetter said he had to halt his plans when the council didn’t approve the agreement to trade the half acre to finish the major ditch.
“The original plan was to build up my property so it would drain,” Ledbetter said. “I paid Roy $20,000 to fill things up. But we had to stop. … We talked to Nabors about building this up 2 feet then y’all got involved. This was a hole and I bought it and I can do what I want with it. But you can’t dump water on me. … I offered to pay half the cost of a ditch for this half acre and now I’ve got damage in my building. I’ve got water coming from over here and over there.”
City public works director Gerard Brewer said Ledbetter would likely have to install a higher-capacity drainage system on his property which consists mainly of fill material. Ledbetter wants to build up his property 2 feet behind his warehouse and create a downslope to Russell Road to carry water away from the building but Brewer isn’t sure that’s a good idea.
“I don’t know of any engineer who would be comfortable with building it up 2 feet,” Brewer said. “If there is no overland flow and emergency release at or below the elevation of the bottom of his basement, I would be uncomfortable.”
But Ledbetter, who said he plans to attend the workshop, said Granger has brought more dirt to the property and his existing drains are satisfactory.
“I just want the city to finish working on the drainage problems on their property,” Ledbetter said. “I don’t even want the half acre. I talked to ADEM and they advised me to give the city a chance to correct the problem and if they don’t I could file a formal complaint. I hope it doesn’t come to that. When you get ADEM involved, it gets really ugly.
“I tried to fix it with the half acre. I’m getting water on my property from behind the old (Russell Corp.) main office, which the city owns, and from a little ditch running from the city’s property. All my drains are fine. If I wasn’t getting water from those two adjoining (city) properties, I wouldn’t have a problem.”