Alexander City leaders believe renaming Sales Office Drive to James D. Nabors Drive is a fitting tribute to the late mayor.
“We wanted to honor past mayor Jim Nabors,” Mayor Tommy Spraggins said. “Nabors Drive was already taken and we didn’t think the folks in Sylacauga would be happy with Jim Nabors Drive so we decided on James D. Nabors Drive.”
“I think it’s a fitting way to honor our past mayor,” councilmember Bobby Tapley said.
Tapley made the motion and councilmember Buffy Colvin seconded it. The council then unanimously approved the change.
Community development director Al Jones said the change would not go into effect until after a pre-bid conference on renovations at the Municipal Complex because documents that have gone out to perspective bidders have Sales Office Drive and if it went into effect immediately, GPS would not recognize James D. Nabors Drive that quickly.
The council heard from Alexander City resident Jimmy Keel about the removal a sign on private property directing potential customers to his produce stand on U.S. Highway 280 near Dean Road.
“I don’t think it’s right,” Keel said. “I think I have been discriminated against.”
Keel said a city code enforcement officer came to him and said the city was taking down a sign across U.S. Highway 280 from his home and business directing customers where they might purchase produce. Keel said the city’s ordinance is too complicated and full of exemptions.
“It’s 11 pages,” Keel said to the council. “It states 18 exemptions some just for you – politicians and real estate. I don’t think it’s right. I keep my sign clean and the grass cut around it. Go down Cherokee Road and you will see plenty of signs not kept up.”
Councilmember Tommy Funderburk and Spraggins said the council would look into it.
The council approved a plan for the funds from the Rebuild Alabama Act. It is funded by the new gas tax and the law requires municipalities to pass a road plan for the funds. Leaders estimate Alexander City will receive about $26,000 from the new tax in fiscal year 2020.
“It’s a small amount,” public works director Gerard Brewer said. “I recommend putting it to Cemetery Drive. We were already going to do some work there. This won’t cover everything but every little bit helps.”
Councilmembers were happy to see new funds, although it’s not much in the grand scheme of things.
“I’m glad we got a little money coming,” Tapley said. “It’s not much but we’ll take it.”
Leaders commended city employees for their generous involvement in the Pacesetter campaign for the United Way campaign.
“(Seven) days ago the city was selected to kick off the campaign,” Spraggins said. “Two years ago we had about $2,000 in donations. Last year we about $26,000 and this year we have already met and exceeded our goal of $27,000. As of (Monday), our employees have raised more than $32,000 in less than a week.”
“I appreciate all the employees doing that,” Funderburk said.
In other action the Alexander City City Council:
• Approved a resolution awarding a bid to Dewatering Pumps and Solutions of Edgewater, Florida not to exceed $38,955 for a 6-inch pump for the waste water department. The pump is in the capital budget and will be used to help avoid spills at pumping stations. The department was borrowing a pump from the sewer department and it is no longer usable.
“We had to bid it,” Brewer said. “It’s a portable pump.”
• Approved the annual Benjamin Russell homecoming parade for Sept. 20.
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.