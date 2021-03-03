It used to be developers would have to ask for a zoning variance each and every time a lakefront development was being considered.
Those variances include setbacks, sidewalks and street lights, items often not wanted by lakefront property owners. To help with the process, the Alexander City City Council approved amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance to allow lakefront residential and resort districts. City clerk Amanda Thomas asked the council to suspend the rules for immediate consideration of the resolution so a timeline could be met.
“What we have done is set up a timeline for the planning commission to meet on the 10th,” Thomas said. “They are going to vote to amend the zoning map, the second part of this, so that we can have everything done April 15 for this project.”
This would allow developers such as Russell Lands at Wicker Point to avoid coming to the council for variances, the standards will have already been determined for the lakefront districts. It removes unnecessary procedural measures that developers with Miner’s Cover went through in the last few years.
The council also approved a unique set of incentives for Russell Lands which require no cash outlay from the city.
“There is no upfront money,” council president Buffy Colvin said. “There is a cap as it relates to Russell Lands. It is a win-win deal for the city.”
Thomas said the time in which the recreation company recovers the $5.5 million incentives is up to the developer.
“This agreement is based solely off of performance,” Thomas said. “There is no cannibalism in (this agreement). It is based on what they bring to the table sales tax wise. There is no extra money coming from the city’s pocket.”
The agreement is for 15 years or until the $5.5 million cap is reached.
The resolution only provides for tax abatements for the improvements to roadways, sewer, water mains and other utility improvements estimated to cost between $50 and $60 million. The abatements do not apply to any taxes for education.
“It looks like a win-win and the city doesn’t have to put out any money,” councilmember Jimmy Keel said.
Mayor Woody Baird said the agreement will benefit the city.
“This is great for us,” Baird said. “The city is not having to pay anything. It helps Russell Lands and it helps the city.”
With the impending move of city hall and the police department, the council resurrected a committee to help with ideas of what to do with the downtown property once vacated.
“The historic preservation committee has not met in a very long time,” community development director Al Jones said. “There were people who were appointed to it about two or three years ago but nothing ever came up that required them to meet. It is obvious there are some things coming up very quickly that are going to be very important and require that commission to meet.”
A list of members was suggested by Baird and Main Street Alexander City. The council appointed Jimmy Brock and Ray Kelly who previously served on the commission. It also appointed Chuck Britton, Rob Iller, Chad Odem, Stacey Jeffcoat and Al Jones to the commission.
The council also appointed Jake Mixon to the city’s industrial development board.
The council entered into an executive session to discuss possible economic development opportunities. No action was taken when the council returned to its normal session.
In other action the Alexander City City Council:
• Approved minutes from the Feb. 15 regular meeting
• Approved a request for the annual Blues in the Park for Saturday, May 15
• Approved an update to the city’s organizational chart
• Was reminded of an upcoming position on the Alexander City Board of Education
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 15.