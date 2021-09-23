Budgets with line items and more are now in the hands of Alexander City City Councilmembers to aid in decisions.
Alexander City finance director Romy Stamps hasn’t been on the job for a year but she has been busy trying to continue getting the city’s books in order and to provide tools to the city council.
Monday the council approved the budget but had a working document of more than 100 pages for six weeks as discussions occurred in work sessions. The document was welcomed instead of the three to four pages of budget it had been presented the previous four years.
“This is what we have been wanting,” councilmember Eric Brown said. “This is what we have needed.”
But one document a year is not the only thing the council has been asking for to make decisions. Councilmembers have been asking for monthly financial updates for at least the last five years, and with delayed audits, some things have been difficult. Ultimately the lack of information may have led to council decisions that might have been different. Stamps has been presenting some information to councilmembers in the last few months as she learns new accounting software and Monday presented a document she hopes to produce monthly with banking balances and financial summary.
“This is the format I would like to present to you,” Stamps said. “I am working with Springbrook to make sure these numbers are accurate.”
The sample document pleased the members of the council
“This is fantastic,” councilmember Scott Hardy said.
Others were amazed at the the information the sample document provided.
“It will be these three pages?” Brown asked.
Stamps said the document should include more information.
“Once we have capital projects, I will add those to this,” Stamps said.
Councilmember Jimmy Keel has only been on the council for a year but understands the sentiment of the other council members.
“It is something we have needed for a long time,” Keel added.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.