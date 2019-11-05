The Alexander City City Council approved funding for a change order at the Adams Water Treatment Plant and for a demolition project allowing access to sewer lines under a warehouse at its Monday meeting.
“Our sewer line runs under part of the building,” community development director Al Jones said. “We will spilt the building in two. It will open up access to our sewer line.”
The old former Alabama Food Group building covers the line and part of the building has already been demolished under a community block grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA). Jones said this $45,000 demolition is cheaper than rerouting the sewer line.
“(The sewer line) is at its lowest point already in that area,” Jones said. “It could cost half a million up to $1 million to reroute.”
The city currently rents the building out to local industry for warehouse space and has worked out a schedule with the tenant for the project.
The change order will help solve a problem with storage of chemicals at the treatment plant. During the $2.5 million renovation of the plant it was discovered the tanks used to treat wastewater were sitting on a concrete pad that had become caustic and needed to be cleaned up and tanks moved elsewhere.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Lake Martin Area will continue to use city facilities thanks to an agreement approved by the council, but executive director Melissa Reynolds said the organization is looking for permanent facilities.
“We have formed a building committee,” Reynolds said. “We are looking for property to either build on or a building we can renovate.”
Reynolds said part of the issue is trying to find property to accommodate the estimated 160 children in the program.
“We can find a building,” Reynolds said. “The issue is we need to have outdoor space as well.”
The council approved a language change in a resolution of the leasing of golf carts at Lakewinds Golf Course. The course already has the new carts and they are being used.
“Everyone is excited,” Mayor Tommy Spraggins said. “They are thrilled to have the carts.”
Cart fees will also increase by $2 starting Jan. 1 at the course.
City finance director Sandy Stanbrough gave the council an update on the city’s finances. Stanbrough gave year-to-date updates on a cash basis for the end of September 2019.
“We have a $341,000 positive balance,” she said. “We do have some invoices that came in October to put in there including a $1 million invoice from Gary Ingram Paving, but everything is known about and was budgeted for.”
Councilmember Bobby Tapley said he had heard positive reaction about small projects in downtown.
“I have heard a lot of comments about the lights downtown,” Tapley said.
In other action the council also:
• Approved a request to hold the annual Hometown Christmas Parade.
• Learned the Dec. 2 council meeting was rescheduled to start at 5 p.m. to allow the councilmembers to take part in the parade.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute an agreement with MCCI for the implementation of Laserfiche. It is a document retention system and is with Municode the same vendor for the city’s website and ordinance storage.
• Approved a resolution authorizing participation in the State of Alabama’s Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday Feb. 21 - 23.
• Was reminded of a work session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 to discuss proposals for the old Russell Corp. Main Office and how to save money on gas.
• Reminded the city day for Leadership Lake Martin is Nov. 13.
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18.