The Alexander City City Council has a tough job ahead of it. Councilmembers are currently digging through endless numbers in the city’s proposed upcoming budget and soon must decide what should be included or cut in the budget.
Mayor Tommy Spraggins explained at Monday’s city council meeting he and city finance director Sandy Stanbrough have “burned the midnight oil” many nights over the last few weeks studying the budget. The council met for a work session Thursday to get a first look at the proposed budget but has a long way to go before making any decisions.
“This budgeting process is complex,” Spraggins said. “There are a lot of moving parts to it.”
Spraggins and Stanbrough presented the budget to the council without trimming it or cutting anything — on purpose, Spraggins said — to show every request and the entire operating and capital budgets in an effort to accurately inform councilmembers and be more transparent.
Spraggins is aware the city can’t afford all the requests but he wants the city to be able to precisely decide which ones it can.
The list of appropriations is extensive and includes things such as a 10% increase for the Lake Martin Economic Development Alliance, a $7,500 request for a truck from the Alexander City/Tallapoosa County Rescue Squad, an increase for the annual Celebrate Freedom fireworks show, a $50,000 fencing project for Strand Park and more.
“(The appropriations are) growing to be too much every year,” Spraggins said. “We can’t keep going this way.”
The council discussed some of the projects but its plan is to have some decisions made on appropriations when it reconvenes at its next work session 4 p.m. Thursday.
Another component of the proposed budget is employee salary increases. Human resource director Kathy Railey presented a proposal for employee raises and explained the increase is essential to retain employees. Railey is part of a compensation committee that compiled the proposal.
She said there are tests, classes and licensing processes many employees must go through on the job — linemen in the light department for example — but they aren’t compensated for those additional expertise and skills.
Railey said the only way many city employees can get a raise is to be promoted and moved to another pay grade, and it’s difficult for them to do so because of lack of supervisory jobs. She explained employees often have to wait a long time for someone in a lead role to retire thus causing employees to move on elsewhere. Railey said increasing employees’ pay would be a way to reward them for the skills the city invests in them to possess.
“We’re losing money on employees because we’re training them for other jobs,” councilmember Buffy Colvin said.
The council also discussed operating and capital budget expenses, including expenses for the municipal complex in the old Russell Sales Office.
Spraggins said the city needs to continue investing in infrastructure and also needs to look at water waste rehab and other city operations that have been neglected over the years.
The council will discuss the budget more next week but Spraggins wanted members to have “the whole picture” Thursday so they could sit down and absorb it all to make the right decisions.
“There is a lot of digesting and contemplating ahead,” Spraggins said.
The council also discussed the fate of the former Russell Main Office. Spraggins said a firm is interested in putting offices in the upstairs portion of the building and leasing out the downstairs portion to a tenant. It would take time to remodel and restore the building, he said.
Spraggins said it is important for the city to see a plan and a commitment to resurrect the main office so it is going to form a committee made up of a representative from the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, LMEDA and Alexander City Planning Commission along with community development director Al Jones and public works director Gerard Brewer.
Other interested tenants will have four weeks to come up with proposals and present them to the committee.
“I think Alexander City would like to see that building restored,” Spraggins said. “There’s too much history there. If we can get that building restored and make it happen, that’s what we will do.”
The city spent $38,000 to remove asbestos from the building and although the city voted last August to tear down the building it has not because it didn’t want to spend the $175,000 it will take to do so.
Jones said if putting the Main Office up for bid does not work, the city will likely approach the steps to tear it down.
Council president Tim Funderburk said it is not necessarily about awarding the highest bidder.
“We’re looking to do whatever will benefit the community as a whole,” Funderburk said.
Jones said he and the other members of the committee will be most concerned with a bidder’s timeline to get it fixed up and what its benefit to the city will be.
The council will meet 4 p.m. Thursday and also set another work session for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. The next meeting of the city council is 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 where it will vote on the budget.