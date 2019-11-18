Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins bragged on Alexander City Gas Department superintendent Chris Hardy for bringing lower natural gas prices to the city.
“Chris took it on his own to go find us better rates,” Spraggins said. “We want to thank him for that.”
Hardy found the Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia. Alexander City gas customers should see lower gas prices because the authority is a nonprofit. But lower prices is not the only thing it will do.
“They will provide some marketing services and regulatory help,” Spraggins said.
Councilmember Tim Funderburk was appreciative of Hardy’s effort too.
“He went out seeking a better rate,” Funderburk said. “He didn’t have to do that.”
Councilmember Bobby Tapley hopes gas customers will see the fruit of Hardy’s efforts.
“I hope their projections are correct,” Tapley said. “I think customers will see savings.”
A resolution to pay EFS, the engineering firm overseeing a streetscape and sidewalk project at the bottom of Strand Park, failed 3-3. The firm was seeking additional funds for work on the project because the contractor performing the work was behind schedule. The resolution agreed to pay EFS an additional $15,000 on top of the $61,000 it is set to receive. If the council approved the resolution, the city would have to pay only the 20% percent match of $3,000 with the other funds coming from the Alabama Department of Transportation.
The work is still ongoing at Alabama, Tallapoosa and Bibb streets and was supposed to be a $413,000 project. Michael Rice of EFS said contractors have put in 16 weeks work on a 14-week project and still have more work to do.
“The contractor had issues with the project,” Rice said. “There is still a sidewalk to go and striping, signs and handrails.”
There are also drainage issues related to the construction.
“We haven’t compiled a punch list yet,” Rice said.
City leaders have worked with EFS before on larger projects where the city saved money by finishing before completion dates. It is something not lost on members of the council, but the council also took issue with the contractor.
Councilmembers Tapley, Eric Brown and Funderburk voted to give EFS additional funds. Councilmembers Buffy Colvin, Scott Hardy and Chris Brown voted no to the measure.
“There were weeks where no one was there,” Eric Brown said. “It is hard to pay overruns.”
Brown said being in private business he appreciates the position EFS is in especially with cost overrun being beyond the company’s control. Rice said EFS will stay on the project.
“We are already over,” Rice said. “We are not going to leave the city hanging where they can’t get grants in the future.”
Tapley agreed with Brown.
“I appreciate what you have done in the past for us to save money,” Tapley said. “I know you’re a little off on this one. I always hate to pay extra. I always hate to give more money when they say they can do it for a certain amount.”
Officials said the resolution failing would not stop the project.
In an effort to make sure firefighters with the Alexander City Fire Department are safe when they respond to calls, the council approved a bid for turnout gear but not the lowest bid. ACFD Capt. Jeff Brewer suggested the council approve the department’s recommendation to go with slightly more expensive equipment based on the quality of equipment already in use.
“We received three bids,” Brewer said. “Our recommendation is not necessarily the lowest bid. We have had zero trouble out of the (current gear). We have had issues with the other equipment going with the lowest bid.”
The council voted to go into executive session to discuss economic development. It returned to its regular meeting after 30 minutes and took no action.
In other action the Alexander City City Council:
• Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute Task Order 1 with Jacobs for professional services related to the SSRP program management.
• Heard from Tapley five new firefighters should graduate with their EMT license next week.
• Approved a request for the Martin Luther King Celebration Committee Parade for Monday, Jan. 20
• Approved a request of the Our Lady of Guadalupe Annual Procession for the St. John the Apostle Catholic Church for Wednesday, Dec. 11.
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.