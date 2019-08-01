After the Alexander City City Council engaged in an hour of vigorous discussion Wednesday, three top officials will meet Thursday to craft options to relieve drainage problems on city property and adjoining land owned by a businessman.
At the end of the workshop in city hall’s conference room, council president Tim Funderburk suggested he, Mayor Tommy Spraggins and public works department director Gerard Brewer devise workable solutions the council can vote on at Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
“We will come up with something we can vote on Monday night,” Funderburk said.
Spraggins said he looked forward to a resolution between the city and businessman Kenneth Ledbetter.
“We want this to benefit the city and Mr. Ledbetter,” he said. “We both want to be winners.”
At stake is economic development of property at Central Avenue and Lee Street near the former Russell Corp. Main Office and the Alexander City government’s reputation as business-friendly.
Businessman Kenneth Ledbetter, who bought 3 acres at the site, wants to build 250 storage units there at a cost of $1 million. The city also owns 11.25 acres surrounding Ledbetter’s parcel it bought in February for $275,000 from contractor Roy Granger.
“The city bought the property to get it cleaned up,” Funderburk said. “It looked like a war zone.”
Ledbetter contends drainage problems on the city’s land has caused flooding on his property, including his warehouse.
Councilmember Chris Brown, who sells pipe for Empire Pipe & Supply, proposed taking dirt off the surrounding city property and placing it on Ledbetter’s land.
“Both city (properties) are higher than Mr. Ledbetter’s property and the water flows downhill,” Brown said. “If we can shift dirt, it would help us and help Mr. Ledbetter and be at a finished grade. It would be a shame to haul dirt away when you have a neighbor who needs it and wants to put a business there. … We have to fix the problem on our property whatever he does.”
There is a dispute as to how the drainage problems evolved. The city council acquired its property at the site after Granger cleared it and tried to grade it and never authorized any work after it bought the land. But Ledbetter said the city is responsible for the drainage problems because it owns the land the water is coming from.
In the interim, Spraggins said he would direct Brewer to clean out and perhaps deepen a ditch that got clogged and overflowed.
Wednesday’s workshop seemed to soothe Ledbetter’s feelings.
“I think it was a good meeting,” he said afterward. “I think they finally wised up that they need to fix their own property and make it more usable. If they make theirs usable, it’ll solve my problem.”
The site is viable for future business. Denise Walls of the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance said at Wednesday’s workshop Ledbetter bought a machine shop on the property and considered transforming it into a facility to bottle sauce for his Firetruck Bar-B-Que restaurant. When that didn’t come to fruition, Ledbetter showed the building to someone who considered locating a restaurant and brewery there but they couldn’t agree on a price. Ledbetter stores his meats elsewhere in the city.
Ledbetter plans to launch a Firetruck Bar-B-Que online store to sell his food but said the aggravation of dealing with the drainage problems has made him think of leaving the city. Two months ago, Ledbetter proposed the city give him a half acre at the site to help control drainage in exchange for splitting the cost of materials to finish a large drainage ditch on the property line between the 3 acres already owned by Ledbetter and 3½ acres owned by the city. Ledbetter and the city would have paid $9,000 apiece to finish the ditch but the council declined to take action.
“My concern is his online Firetruck Bar-B-Que venture will grow and out of frustration he will take it somewhere else,” Walls said. “If a venture like Mr. Ledbetter has now came in here new, we’d be jumping through hoops to get him here. It’s going to be big and he’ll need a bigger facility and we want it to be here in Alexander City.”
Councilmember Scott Hardy said he is concerned about the message the controversy is sending beyond Alexander City.
“We all ran on trying to shift the perception Alexander City is not a business-friendly place,” he said. “This has put a stigma on us. Potential businesses who see this may be deterred from doing business with the city.”
Councilmember Bobby Tapley took exception to Ledbetter saying the city is at fault because the city didn’t do any work at the site to cause the drainage problems but was conciliatory at the end of the meeting.
“The city keeps getting blamed and it’s nothing the city did,” Tapley said. “We didn’t bulldoze it down, Roy did. The city didn’t buy that property until February. If the city went over there and altered our property, then it’s a city issue.
“I’m not against you Ken,” Tapley said as the meeting concluded. “If we can do something to fix it then I want that. But I want to make it fair and consistent. I want it fixed and done right and done through the proper channels. I don’t want to lose you.”
Councilmember Buffy Colvin noted citizens with similar drainage problems on their property will expect the city to fix them.
“Once you open that door, you’re going to open the door for everybody else in Alexander City,” Colvin said. “They’re going to say, ‘What are you going to do for me?’ I’ve got churches telling me water is running off the street and flooding their basement. They’re telling me, ‘If you fix it over there, you’ve got to fix it over there.’ I promise you it’s coming.”
Brewer, who met with Spraggins and community development director Al Jones at the site Tuesday, made a suggestion similar to Brown’s in an email to the mayor.
Brewer wrote: “As I understand, Mr. Ledbetter would like to use some of the city’s property (the city’s property both east and west of Mr. Ledbetter’s property are at a greater elevation than his and could be potential cut sites) to cut and shift soils onto his property. I believe that this could be completed in a way that would not degrade our property and possibly could improve our property (i.e. make it more usable for economic development).
“In my opinion, if properly planned and coordinated, the soils on city property could be moved and a larger, near-level footprint could be created. Obviously, the details of where the soils would be taken from and where they would be deposited would be of utmost importance. However, I think the work could be conducted such that Mr. Ledbetter gets what he needs and the city’s property is either improved or, at a minimum, not degraded.
“I think that the details of the grading plan should be discussed and agreed upon in advance of beginning any such work. I am willing to assist in any way possible.”