Local residents are once again coming to the aid of others following disaster.
Marshall Street Church of God and West End Baptist Church are partnering to help provide relief for victims of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana. Marshall Street pastor Rev. Rick Levell said items can be dropped off at either church until Sept. 20.
“We are collecting items for those in the path of this devastating storm,” Levell said. “We are trying to give people a chance to give and help those in need.”
West End is accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and Marshall Street is accepting donations from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.
Levell requests items to be packed into cardboard boxes with labels of what is inside to make packing easier and sorting once the delivery is made to a Louisiana church the Alexander City churches have partnered with.
Levell said those with questions can call Marshall Street Church of God at 256-234-3180 and leave a message.
“We will get back with them,” Levell said. “We are trying to give people a chance to give and help if they want.”
Marshall Street Church of God has been helping others after disasters including victims in the Lee County tornadoes and flood victims in North Carolina.
The churches have the following suggestions for donations: tarps; non-perishable food items such as canned food and snacks; bottled water; Gatorade or Powerade, hinged carry-out plates; prepackaged utensils; plastic cups; laundry detergent; paper towels; diapers; baby wipes; baby formula and food; toilet paper; toothpaste and toothbrushes; deodorant; shampoo and conditioner; cleaning supplies; bug and ant spray; batteries of every size; flashlights and work gloves.