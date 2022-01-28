The Alexander City Chamber of Commerce is excited to host its ninth-annual Lead Forward Women’s Conference & Business Expo presented by Valley Bank Women in Business on Friday, March 4 at Central Alabama Community College (CACC).
"As women, we tend to get so caught up in the day-to-day life of work, family and household responsibilities that we often put our own hopes and dreams on the back burner in order to just get through the day," VP of marketing and special events Kim Dunn said in a statement. "Lead Forward is our annual signature event designed to remind women that our passions matter too and can often make significant impacts in our homes and community. We are excited to have Mrs. Shaver, a former Miss Alabama, join us to share her story of leadership and success as she encourages each of us to follow our hearts."
The expo will take place at CACC's Betty Carol Graham Technology Center from 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person, which includes lunch and a conference T-shirt. Tickets are available until the event is sold out but must be purchased by Feb. 14 for a guaranteed t-shirt size of choice. After this date, sizes are available on a first come, first serve basis. Contact Kim Dunn at 256-234-3461 or kim.dunn@alexandercitychamber.com to reserve your seats.
The chamber is also accepting nominations for the conference's Woman of the Year award, under the following instructions:
If you are interested in nominating someone, in your own words, tell us why your nominee is deserving of the Woman of the Year Award. Please be as detailed as possible as the awards committee is comprised of individuals outside of our community and will rely solely on the information provided in your nomination. Supporting documentation can be attached as well. Details should include information such as:
- How has she made an impactful difference in her organization or community
- Examples of her leadership on the job, volunteer work, friendships or family
- Personal achievements and leadership roles
- How she uses her passion and strengths to inspire others
Nominees must live and/or work in Tallapoosa County. Please include complete contact information for yourself and your nominee including name, address, phone and email address.
Nominations should be mailed to: Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 926, Alexander City, AL 35010 or emailed to Kim Dunn at kim.dunn@alexandercitychamber.com.
Nominations are due Friday, Feb. 11.