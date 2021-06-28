The Alexander City Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 110th Annual Meeting Thursday, July 15, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Mill Two Eighty events space.
The meeting, presented by River Bank & Trust and sponsored by Central Alabama Community College and Wharf Casual Seafood, looks back on local accomplishments this past year.
The chamber will also recognize award recipients, including "Business Person of the Year" presented by Alabama Municipal Electric Authority, "Community Spirit Award" presented by GFL Solid Waste Southeast LLC, "Ambassador of the Year" presented by Central Alabama Community College and "Lifetime Achievement Award" presented by Radney Funeral Home.
The July meeting will also recognize Alexander City Schools' teacher of the year presented by River Bank & Trust. The Alexander City Police Department will name their police officer of the year and the Alexander City Fire Department will name the firefighter of the year.
In addition to the award presentations, the chamber will honor its retiring board members for their years of service and introduce its new officers and directors.
Alexander City Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting is open to the public; however, reservations are required. Tickets are $40 per person, which includes heavy hors d'oeuvres. There will also be a cash bar. Reservations can be made by calling marketing and special events director Kim Dunn at 256-234-3461 or emailing kim.dunn@alexandercitychamber.com.