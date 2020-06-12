The Alexander City Board of Education is moving along smoothly with its capital projects and developing phases and introduced new administrators at its meeting Thursday.
Teresa Moten opened the meeting with one of the late Dorothea Walker’s favorite hymns she loved to sing as choir director at her church. Walker, who served on the board for seven years, died April 13 after a long battle with cancer. Moten presented the board with a proclamation from Alex City Mayor Tommy Spraggins in memory of Walker.
“This is honoring a lifetime of service … she was a backbone of the community,” Moten read. “And we express our sincerest appreciation for a life well lived.”
Spraggins signed the proclamation May 18 honoring Walker’s contribution to the community.
Dr. Chante’ Ruffin will finish out the remaining three years of Walker’s term starting June 30.
Superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford informed the board of the online survey that will gauge parents’ interest in traditional, virtual or blended learning for the upcoming school year. As of Thursday’s meeting, there was about an 80% response rate with roughly 28% preferring the blended option.
“Some parents still have an uneasy feeling and we want to accommodate those families and students and make the proper plans,” Lankford said. “We’re looking into a virtual academy and just trying to find the best location.”
Alabama superintendents will learn more about the phased reopening plan for public schools at the summer conference June 19-23.
“(State superintendent) Dr. Eric Mackey will present a virtual platform, which we will use the state’s content but supplement it with some of our own,” Lankford said.
The board also:
• Approved a contract with a project management group
• Approved the lowest bid construction contract for Jim Pearson Elementary School
• Approved a contract addendum for the chief of schools financial officer
• Approved a temporary remote work agreement for the chief of schools financial officer
• Approved a list of personnel changes
• Will begin pre-construction meetings for the Jim Pearson project next week and consult with a construction team consisting of Alex City Board of Education members Denise Bates and Kevin Speaks, Alex City councilmembers Scott Hardy and Eric Brown and Tallapoosa County commissioner T.C. Coley