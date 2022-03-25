The Alexander City Board of Education formally accepted the resignation of its superintendent, Dr. Keith Lankford, following his hire at Pike Road Schools earlier this month.
The school board approved the resignation along with a list of other "personnel action items," which may include hires, terminations, resignations or retirements, all in one vote at its monthly meeting Thursday. The personnel moves, which must be voted on by the board as a matter of formality, were not detailed in the agenda; however, Lankford confirmed after the meeting that his resignation was included in the vote.
Lankford declined to share the date of his departure, but said an announcement was forthcoming.
Lankford joined Alexander City Schools in 2019, following six months at Mobile County Schools as assistant superintendent and three years at Sheffield City Schools as superintendent. His latest job change came out March 15, at a Pike Road Board of Education meeting, where he was appointed superintendent by unanimous vote. Alexander City Schools confirmed the pending departure in a simultaneous news release.
"The Alexander City school system is well positioned to carry on and build upon the legacy we are accustomed to because of Dr. Lankford's dedication to doing what's right for the students in our community," Alex City school board president Kevin Speaks said in a statement.
Pike Road Schools, a fast-growing, suburban school district south of Montgomery, started searching for a new superintendent in January in preparation for the departure of Dr. Charles Ledbetter, the current superintendent. Ledbetter will stay at Pike Road until June, according to the school system, before moving to Pelham City Schools.
Alex City has yet to initiate its search for a new superintendent, Speaks said Thursday. Alabama law requires the vacancy be advertised for 30 days before the position is filled.
"When we do that, that will give guidance as to when we're going to start [the process]," Speaks said, referring to the job posting. "We know we have options, so we're weighing all those before we'll make it formal."
Alex City Schools public relations specialist Jessica Sanford said further details will likely come out after the school system's spring break March 28 to April 1.