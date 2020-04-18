The Alexander City Board of Education will host a virtual board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the agenda is a resolution of support for the 21st century community learning center grant for Jim Pearson, Stephens and Radney elementary schools. The board will also discuss approval of FCStone’s underwriting fee structure.
There will also be a financial report by Rhonda Blythe.
The public can dial into the meeting to listen only by calling 877-340-5647 and using access code 3751.