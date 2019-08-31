One victim was transported to the hospital following an assault Thursday night.
“An officer was patrolling in the area of 3rd Street and 10th Avenue,” Alexander City Police Department chief Jay Turner said. “The officer heard hollering and stopped his vehicle. Once he got out, a male came running at him bleeding from the head.”
Police radio traffic at 10:20 p.m. Thursday said the adult male was shirtless and an ambulance was needed.
“He was transported to Russell Medical for a broken nose,” Turner said.
Turner said the incident is still under investigation.