Alexander City Arts, Inc. was one of 219 grant recipients from The Alabama State Council on the Arts this month, which awarded a total $3,667,300 to arts organizations in communities across the state.
These grants are in response to applications submitted to the Alabama Arts Recovery Program and the council on the arts' annual grant cycle.
As arts organizations return to providing in-person exhibitions, concerts, performances, readings, and programming to Alabamians, the Council on the Arts recognizes the need for financial support for various operating costs.
“Throughout the pandemic, the council has supported Alabama’s arts and culture sector through our grants," arts council executive director Dr. Elliot Knight said. "As arts organizations across the state safely reopen and return to in-person operations, we continue supporting recovery through the Alabama Arts Recovery Program. These federal funds will provide support for general operating costs and personnel, allowing organizations to continue providing artistic opportunities and creative experiences to our citizens and communities."
Patrons of Alex City Arts and its board of directors, under the leadership of president Mary Wood Perry, received a grant for $10,400, its largest grant to date.
"The year 2020 proved to be truly devastating for the arts and entertainment industry," Perry said. "Alex City Arts closed the curtain on its planned season for the first time in its 53-year history. Thankfully, the curtains are opening back up and the stage lights are coming back on, and Alex City Arts has a wonderful season full of music planned for 2021-2022. We hope that you are ready to once again support the arts in our community with your patronage and attendance.
"We had a stellar number of patrons, benefactors and angels for our last season, which ended the day before Alabama and the nation shut down; and, after the unexpected and unprecedented hiatus, we want to continue the momentum."
For information on becoming a patron, the Alex City Arts board can be contacted at alexcityarts@gmail.com.
The season begins Oct. 7 with a tribute to Johnny and June Carter Cash. November brings 7 Bridges Band, the Ultimate Eagles Experience, followed by What a Wonderful World in February and Rockland Road in March.
The Alabama State Council on the Arts is the official state agency for the support and development of the arts in Alabama. The council works to expand and preserve the state’s cultural resources by supporting nonprofit arts organizations, schools, colleges, units of local government and individual artists. Arts programs, assisted by council grants, have a track record of enhancing community development, education, cultural tourism, and overall quality of life in all regions of the state. Alabama State Council on the Arts grants are made possible by an annual appropriation from the Alabama legislature and additional funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.