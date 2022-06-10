A new position has been created with the ranks of City of Alexander City employees — revenue clerk.
The Alexander City City Council approved a job description and a budget amendment to allow the collection of fees already assessed by the city but not collected.
“It is based on growth and to capture money we are already should be getting,” city clerk Amanda Thomas told the council. “Our goal is to have someone in-house and [revenue officer Scotty Price] out in the field.”
The new position would allow Price to more easily check in on contractors to see if they have the appropriate business licenses and if they are submitting appropriate sales taxes to the city.
“It has already been proven,” Mayor Woody Baird said. “Scotty has already went out there and sold three licenses on one site. We get him out there more, it will pay for itself.”
Price said the issues he has found are job sites on property recently annexed or with mailing addresses other than Alexander City such as River Oaks that has a Jacksons Gap address.
“In two hours I made 12 contacts and nine didn’t have licenses,” Price told the council. “Some were lack of education. As soon as I said something to them, it wasn’t like they were trying to dodge me, it was just knowledge of it.”
Currently the city has some 3,000 business licenses and that number is sure to grow.
“We are confident we can cover the expense each year by what we can produce by having someone out in the field,” Thomas said. “It would capture what is already owed to us.”
The budget amendment would allow the purchase of a vehicle from state surplus allowing access to job sites for license inspection. The vehicle would be equipped with a computer and printer.
“A lot of contractors like printouts,” Thomas said. “I would like it set up so he could print out of the vehicle.”
The budget amendment would also fund the extra position.
In other action, the Alexander City City Council:
• Approved minutes of the May 16 meeting.
• Approved rezoning 480 Laurel Street.
• Held first readings of ordinances to change tap fees for new sewer services and changing building permit fees.
• Approved bids for electrical transformers and rebuilding of electrical motors.
• Authorized the mayor to sign a memorandum of understanding with Russell Lands for sewer capital improvement fees.
• Authorized the mayor to execute an engineering proposal for engineering services for Phase II of a multi-agency wastewater solution project.
• Declared property surplus to allow for it to be auctioned on govdeals.com.
• Set a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. June 16 on the demolition of two downtown buildings.
• Authorized the mayor to execute documents allowing training for employees in the light and power department.
• Approved a request for the 10th Annual Sun Festival and 31st Annual Jazz Fest.