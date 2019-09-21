Veteran service offices, support and suicide rates were the main topics for Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs state commissioner Kent Davis as he spoke at the Alexander City American Legion Post 339 Thursday.
Davis visited the recently revived Alexander City American Legion post’s meeting at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
This year, state Veterans Affairs is reopening 10 of 17 offices that were closed due to budget cuts eight years ago, according to Davis. That will make 60 service offices available around the state.
“The good news is the budget situation has gotten a little better,” Davis said.
Davis called the local veteran service offices a partnership and more veterans with claims need to reach out to them and other military personnel organizations. About 85% of Alabama veterans are not members of local military organizations, Davis said.
“It’s a partnership with the service organizations like American Legion, providing services like the (Disabled American Veterans), but as many of you know navigating the federal benefits process can be tough,” Davis said. “I tell veterans don’t try to navigate it yourself. We probably need to do a better job of encouraging veterans to be in veteran service organizations.”
There are multiple grassroots veteran services made up of churches and nonprofits that help give people a hand up or focus on suicide prevention, but the services are not all connected.
“The problem is no one is coordinating that and advertising and coming up with a comprehensive database getting those (organizations) to communicate with each other and trying to fill in the gaps with what we’re missing,” Davis said.
Davis said the Alabama suicide rate is higher than the national suicide rate. According to a Veteran Affairs data sheet about 128 Alabama veterans committed suicide in 2016.
“I started asking, ‘What’s the rate in Alabama?’ and at first nobody seemed to know,” Davis said. “I finally tracked down the statistics. It ain’t good in Alabama. We have a lot of veterans taking their lives in the state.”
Davis worked with the state legislature to create a state task force to look into veteran suicide, figure out why the rate is so high in the state and what the task force can do to prevent it. The task force is made up of experts in the field who will study those issues for two years.
“We’re serious about this,” Davis said. “We’re not going to let this problem lie. I think it’s time we boldly with a little courage tackle some of these tough issues in the middle.”
Davis said the task force will hold town hall meetings around the state to talk to veterans.
The purpose of veteran service offices is to help local military personnel.
“(In our) 60 locations around the state, you let us know what we can do to serve you as a veteran,” Davis said. “If we don’t have the answer we will try to find someone who does for you.”
Davis was presented with a special Ka-Bar knife from the local American Legion post adjutant Mark Sullivan.
Alabama Commander of the American Legion Ron Bradstreet also spoke to encourage the local post to keep recruiting veterans.
“Our state needs our help,” Bradstreet said. “We have veterans who need help and we need people who want to help and have a heart for helping veterans.”
Bradstreet travels around the state addressing American Legion posts about bringing in more veterans.
Bradstreet told the story of how he once went through another post’s list of inactive members and found a Congressman who was last renewed 18 years ago. When he coincidentally ran into the Congressman after mailing him a letter of interest in rejoining, the veteran said he did.
“Eighteen years he had been sitting out there and no one called,” Bradstreet said. “If you don’t engage your veterans in your community, that’s about a 40% renewal rate (from them). If you engage them, that (rate) goes up to about 90% (interest). They need to hear from you.”
Bradstreet gave the post a list of 83 names of non-renewals dating back to 2015.