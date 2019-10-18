The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is looking for the next generation of officers for its marine patrol division to protect Alabama’s waterways and coastline.
ALEA State Trooper Jeremy Burkett said the agency is starting the process now so new officers will be ready for summer.
“Traditionally officers have spent a good period of time on the road in the highway patrol division and transferred into marine patrol,” Burkett said. “We are currently hiring officers directly into marine patrol. If you are a certified officer in the state of Alabama or if you are an uncertified individual, you have a dream to be a law enforcement officer, you can hire directly into marine patrol.”
Leaders in Montgomery have made the recruitment effort possible for all divisions of ALEA — Highway Patrol Division, Marine Patrol Division and State Bureau of Investigation.
“We have been extremely lucky,” Burkett said. “Legislators and Gov. (Kay) Ivey have given us resources to do this hiring. We have a sufficient number patrolling state waterways but we want to grow that number.”
The recruiting efforts are already paying off for the highway patrol division.
“We have a statewide recruiting effort,” Burkett said. “We have hired a large amount of troopers already this year. We have graduated 32 from the academy already. We have 70 troopers in the academy going through training now.”
Burkett said even for those entering law enforcement for the first time, the new troopers will be fully prepared to serve the public when they complete their training. Burkett said troopers go to the academy for 22 weeks followed by 10 weeks of field training in the highway patrol division. From there those in marine patrol go to the boating course followed by field training with another marine patrol officer. It is all to make sure the officers are ready to serve the public.
“Any individual, we are going to make sure they are fully trained before they are put out on patrol,” Burkett said. “We are going to make sure they are fully ready before putting them out there.”
Burkett said everyone hired by ALEA for any division will start at the Alabama State Trooper Academy in Selma. Those hired for marine patrol will have additional training like the boating course for marine patrol troopers at Wind Creek State Park.
“You will go through the highway patrol field training program and then you will transition to the boating school,” Burkett said. “That is what we are doing here now. Then directly into marine patrol.”
Those interested in applying for marine patrol or to be a trooper will need to start by going to the agency’s website employment section at alea.gov/about-alea/employment-information
Burkett said pay is good even for those without a college degree.
“Our pay is competitive. We start our troopers at $38,000 without law enforcement experience,” Burkett said. “If you have law enforcement experience or a degree we can move that salary up.”