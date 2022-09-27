Courthouse licenses
ALEA’s Driver License Division announced a statewide network outage on Sept. 27.

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

A Tuesday morning statewide network outage that was impacting drivers and driver license examiners in Alabama has been resolved.

