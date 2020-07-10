Local law enforcement reported a relatively quiet Fourth of July weekend as state law enforcement reported one accidental drowning on Lake Martin.
Tallapoosa County officials said they felt lucky the long holiday weekend was similar to most weekends for law enforcement.
“We responded to a few parties and arrested some in Alexander City for public intoxication and driving under the influence,” Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said. “For it to have been a holiday I think we were lucky nothing major happened. We haven’t seen the shootings and other violence others in the country are seeing.”
Tallapoosa County sheriff Jimmy Abbett echoed Turner’s sentiments on the weekend.
“Things were mostly quiet,” Abbett said. “We did hold a few arrested for DUIs for other agencies at the jail.”
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department reported no alcohol-related arrests over the weekend.
The Alexander City Police Department reported two driving under the influence arrests and one public intoxication arrest over the weekend. Both departments reported property, drug possession and domestic violence incidents and arrests.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) investigated eight deaths during the Fourth of July holiday period, from 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 3, to midnight Sunday, July 5.
ALEA troopers in the marine patrol division investigated two drownings and troopers in the highway patrol division investigated six traffic fatalities.
“One death on Alabama waterways or roadways is one too many,” ALEA secretary Hal Taylor said in a press release. “The dangers of driving or boating under the influence pose a serious threat to motorists throughout the year. We continue to urge everyone to be safe while boating or driving, and to drive defensively. Expect the unexpected.”
One of the drownings occurred on Lake Martin in Elmore County and the other occurred on Logan Martin Dam located in Talladega County.
ALEA reported a 24-year-old man drowned just off Kowaliga Bay on Friday after the victim went under the water’s surface and never came back up. His body was recovered shortly after.
Troopers also arrested six individuals for boating under the influence during the Fourth of July weekend. One was July 4 on Lake Martin.
Five of the six individuals killed in trooper-investigated traffic crashes were traveling in vehicles equipped with seat belts, but only one was utilizing a seat belt. The sixth individual was illegally operating an ATV on a public road without a helmet at the time of the crash. The deadly crashes occurred in Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Mobile and Walker counties.