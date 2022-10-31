Tonight, many kids will be traveling house to house — stocking up on candy — and Alabama’s Law Enforcement Agency offered up tips on how to keep kids safe this Halloween.
According to a press release, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) recommends to trick or treat in safe neighborhoods and have a planned trick or treat route. ALEA said one way to check if a neighborhood is safe is by consulting with their sex offender registry.
Another suggestion is to make sure kid’s costumes and candy bags are reflective to ensure drivers can see them. Plus, for those driving, stay alert when kids are on the sidewalks or the sides of the road.
While walking around neighborhoods, ALEA said to stick to the path by staying on the sidewalks and try to avoid crossing the street unless there’s a crosswalk. Additionally, once at the houses, never let a child go into a home or a vehicle for candy.
ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said he also recognizes the growing concerns about Fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is more potent than heroin or morphine. It also comes in a colorful pill form nicknamed “rainbow fentanyl.”
“As your children trick-or-treat or enjoy ghostly festivities, we would like to remind citizens it is
important to be aware of your surroundings and verify the candy they receive is safe to eat,” Taylor said.
According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), DEA has found “rainbow fentanyl” in 26 states since August 2022.
However, Chris Inabinett, director of ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation, said that doesn’t necessarily mean there is a high chance of “rainbow fentanyl” being in Alabama’s Halloween candy buckets.
“Please understand there is no intelligence or evidence that suggests ‘rainbow fentanyl’ will be given freely to children during Halloween in Alabama. However, the rise in fentanyl seizures is extremely concerning, and we want to bring awareness and educate the public in our state regarding this deadly drug,” Inabinett said. “In fact, SBI Special Agents saw fentanyl seizures increase at a rate of 59 percent in fiscal year 2022 as compared to fiscal year 2021.”
If an individual comes in contact with fentanyl, ALEA said to call 911 and stay with the individual. Additionally, avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth and wash your hands.
With there being public concerns about drugs, ALEA said to throw away any candy that has broken wrappers or are homemade and “when in doubt, throw the candy out.”