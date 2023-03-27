Governor Kay Ivey announced today that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted February unemployment rate is 2.5%, tying the all-time record low, down from January 2023’s rate of 2.6%, and below February 2022’s rate of 2.6%. February 2023’s rate represents 56,221 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 58,392 in January 2023 and 58,943 in February of 2022.
Alabama's February Unemployment Rate Ties Record Low
