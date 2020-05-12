Alabama has added more than 300 COVID-19 cases in less than 24 hours, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, ADPH is reporting 10,260 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the state which is an increase of 307 cases since Tallapoosa Publishers' Monday report.
Tallapoosa County now has 329 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of four in the last 24 hours. The number of COVID-19-related deaths has also taken an large increase, now at 50.
Coosa County's confirmed case count remains at 33 with one death while Elmore County had an increase of one confirmed case, now at 153. There are still four COVID-related deaths in Elmore County.
Tallapoosa County's per capita rate has also increased to 815.0 per 1000,000. This per capita rate allows a county-by-county comparison as if each population was the same. Coosa County's confirmed case rate per 100,000 is still 309.5 while Elmore County's has risen to 188.4 per 100,000 persons.
Statewide, there have been 428 COVID-19 deaths. ADPH reports only confirmed COVID-19 deaths. The criteria for death counts now include people who died with a positive COVID-19 laboratory test as well as individuals whose death certificates list COVID-19 as the cause of death.
Statewide, the ADPH is reporting 131,681 total tested. ADPH's website states the total tested number for the state also includes test results from persons who were tested in Alabama but do not reside in Alabama.
In Tallapoosa County, there have been 1,847 tests counted by ADPH, 208 in Coosa County and 1,724 in Elmore County.
There have been 1,280 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
Since March 13, there have been 465 patients in intensive care units and 277 on a ventilator. In the medical field, 1,434 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctors' offices have tested positive. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 660 employees and 1,041 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
See all counties and their in-depth information according to ADPH as of 12:40 p.m. Tuesday below: