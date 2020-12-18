Alabama’s monthly unemployment rate dropped to 4.4% in November, down from 5.7% in October, Alabama Department of Labor secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Friday.
Figures are still up from last year — unemployment in November 2019 was 2.7% Last month’s rate represents 100,537 unemployed persons, compared to 127,425 in October 2020 and 61,381 in November 2019.
The November unemployment rate of 4.4% is seasonally adjusted; unadjusted unemployment in Alabama was 4% in November.
At the local level, November unadjusted unemployment fell to 4.2% in Tallapoosa County, 3.5% in Coosa County and 3.3% in Elmore County, all down October 2020 but still up year-on-year.
“As we are nearing the end of a definitively turbulent year, it’s truly great news to see our unemployment rate drop below 5%,” Washington said. “We’re not where we were prior to the pandemic, and it may take more time to get there, but we’re making progress. We’ve got more people working now than at any time since the pandemic started. We remain dedicated to helping those who were impacted by the pandemic by helping them find jobs or get the training they need to start new careers.”
The number of people counted as employed in November was 2,166,308, up from 2,119,599 in October, but down from the 2,186,809 measured in November 2019. This count represents the highest level of employment since March.
Wage and salary employment increased in November by 17,200 to 2,052,300, its highest level since April 2020. Monthly gains were seen in the trade, transportation and utilities sector (gaining 8,700 workers), the professional and business services sector (gaining 2,500 workers) and the manufacturing sector (gaining 2,300 workers).
Over the year, wage and salary employment decreased 40,800, with losses in the leisure and hospitality sector (23,600 fewer workers), the education and health services sector (18,700 fewer workers), and the government sector (9,800 fewer workers).