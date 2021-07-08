Alabama's COVID-19 vaccination rate, consistently among the lowest in the country, was just surpassed by Mississippi putting the state at rock bottom according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data.
As of Thursday, 1,619,617 Alabamians have been fully vaccinated, representing 33% of the state's population. Mississippi barely outranks Alabama at 33.2%, followed by Arkansas at 34.6%, Wyoming at 35.4% and Louisiana at 35.5%. Alabama ranks slightly better in terms of percentage of the population that has received at least one dose, at 40.4%.
Nationwide, 47.6% of Americans have been fully vaccinated, while 55.1% have received at least one dose.
Statewide COVID-19 cases are also up 26% from their 2021 low point three weeks ago, rising from 140 to 190 new cases per day, according to Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) data. Daily caseloads represent a 14-day moving average. Hospitalizations are up by about 25% for the same time period.
While Tallapoosa County lags slightly behind the state average with 32.8%, the county has yet to see an increase in new daily COVID-19 cases. Coosa County, meanwhile, has a vaccination rate of 30.2% and averages one new case per day, but ADPH has not updated its case count since June.