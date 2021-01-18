Alabama ranks 51st out of 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia in percentage of vaccine doses administered, according to data from the CDC and Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
According to the CDC, Alabama has received 444,650 vaccine doses so far, enough to vaccinate 5% of Alabamians with the two doses required. As of Monday, ADPH reports 148,685 doses administered. This is the second week Alabama has ranked bottommost in the country.
Last week, Alexander City's Russell Medical announced it would no longer be making COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people 75 and older, the same day it opened up vaccinations to seniors, due to a massive influx of demand.
"We no longer have appointments available for COVID-19 vaccinations at this time," Russell Medical said on its Facebook page Thursday. "We have scheduled as many citizens as possible for the number of doses we currently have on hand."
Russell Medical also said it has requested additional doses which will be made available once received.
Dadeville's Lake Martin Community Hospital is also awaiting its second shipment of Pfizer vaccine doses, resident nurse Ginger Robinson said Friday. Robinson has been administering vaccines since the hospital was one of the first 20 in Alabama to receive vaccines in December.
Lake Martin Community Hospital is still working through that first batch of 950 Pfizer vaccines, Robinson said, with most of the remaining vaccines currently reserved for second doses.
As such, the hospital is delaying vaccinations for Tallapoosa County Schools teachers and staff, which were scheduled to take place last week.
Gov. Kay Ivey called for patience regarding vaccine distribution on Twitter Friday.
"Please continue to be patient as we're in the very early stages of distribution," Ivey tweeted. "Dr. Harris & his team are continually working to more efficiently get this vaccine into the arms of Alabamians. Our current supply remains limited, but we're committed to vaccinating as many Alabamians as possible. We will get shots in the arm & off the shelf."