The Alabama Sheriffs Association has announced a new executive director for the group. James “Jimmy” Lambert officially assumes his new position executive director of the professional association on October 1, 2022.
“The Alabama Sheriffs Association (ASA) is pleased to welcome our new Executive Director, James “Jimmy” Lambert,” said the Sheriffs Association in a press release. “The Sheriffs of Alabama welcome and look forward to working with Chief Lambert in his new position.”
Prior to being named executive director, Lambert served the State of Alabama Office of the
Attorney General for the past ten years, first as senior special agent and most recently as chief investigator. He retired from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security after serving as
assistant attaché and ICE representative, senior special agent and supervisory special agent.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Alabama Sheriffs Association is an executive level professional association comprised of the 67 elected Sheriffs in Alabama, one from each county. The association provides educational, legislative, and legal assistance to sheriffs.
The association utilizes a board of district directors and association officers. Current district directors are Phil Sims, district one; Billy Jones, district two; Matt Gentry, district three; Jeff Shaver, district four; Heath Taylor, district five; Tom Boatwright, district six; and Wally Olson, district seven. Current association officers are Jay Jones, president; Shannon Oliver, first vice president; Donald Valenza, second vice president; Matthew Wade, secretary; Billy J. Murray, treasurer; and Heath Jackson, sergeant-at-arms. Susan Harris serves as executive assistant.
According to the Alabama Sheriffs Association, the association was instituted in 1889 for “mutual protection and enforcement of laws.”
The Alabama Sheriffs Association is a non-profit organization, categorized as 501(c)(6).
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.