Alabama has seen one of its largest one-day increases in coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of 12:05 p.m. Thursday, there have been 1,162 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, coming to a cumulative number of 39,604.
Additionally, there are 507 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
In the last 14 days, there have been 11,091 new confirmed cases with 111,052 tests given, according to what ADPH is currently reporting. The number of tests given over the last 24 hours has not changed on the ADPH website.
Tallapoosa County added nine new cases in the last day, now at 572 confirmed cases. Tallapoosa County has 69 COVID-19 deaths to still rank No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are seven probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death.
ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 68 new cases.
Coosa County has seen an increase of two cases in the last day with a cumulative case number of 57 and one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been seven new cases, according to ADPH.
Elmore County's added 23 new cases in the last two days to be at 836 confirmed cases and 14 COVID-19 deaths. There are now 13 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 206 new cases.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 413,433 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 506 have been tested in Coosa County, 6,689 in Elmore County and 4,808 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 961 deaths due to COVID-19 and 24 probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated Wednesday, 22,082 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 2,835 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
Harris said the dashboard should see operational and display changes in the dashboard by the end of the day.
All data can be viewed here. ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information around noon each day.
Here is the latest information in all counties as of 12:05 Thursday:
Jefferson 4532 69980 143
Montgomery 3875 20475 102
Mobile 3797 37440 134
Tuscaloosa 2107 22244 39
Marshall 1622 10281 10
Lee 1245 11879 37
Shelby 1109 17862 23
Madison 1104 28197 7
Morgan 1020 9581 3
Walker 871 7353 23
Franklin 863 3847 14
Dallas 841 4868 9
Elmore 836 6689 14
Baldwin 735 15388 9
Etowah 644 9049 13
DeKalb 641 4936 5
Butler 607 2458 27
Chambers 600 3120 27
Tallapoosa 572 4808 69
Autauga 553 4239 12
Russell 503 3606 0
Lowndes 458 1414 20
Lauderdale 457 7610 6
Houston 446 9287 4
Limestone 429 5008 0
Cullman 411 6066 4
Pike 407 3285 5
Colbert 377 4772 5
Bullock 364 1323 9
Coffee 359 3695 2
Barbour 333 1800 1
Covington 332 2692 7
St. Clair 319 6637 2
Marengo 299 2746 11
Hale 296 2218 21
Escambia 293 2488 6
Wilcox 284 1293 8
Talladega 282 5581 7
Calhoun 280 6573 5
Sumter 279 1365 12
Clarke 268 2398 6
Dale 262 3179 0
Jackson 252 4582 2
Winston 237 2342 3
Blount 218 3169 1
Pickens 217 1767 6
Chilton 215 2698 2
Marion 206 2254 13
Monroe 205 1887 2
Choctaw 192 701 12
Randolph 188 1482 9
Conecuh 186 936 6
Greene 178 958 8
Macon 177 1422 8
Bibb 176 2132 1
Perry 154 1499 1
Henry 130 1345 3
Crenshaw 124 1206 3
Washington 102 1122 7
Lawrence 100 1311 0
Cherokee 79 1329 7
Lamar 71 969 1
Geneva 70 1426 0
Fayette 67 1148 1
Clay 61 764 2
Coosa 57 506 1
Cleburne 30 536 1