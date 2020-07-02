Screen Shot 2020-07-02 at 12.14.27 PM.png

Alabama has seen one of its largest one-day increases in coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

As of 12:05 p.m. Thursday, there have been 1,162 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, coming to a cumulative number of 39,604.

Additionally, there are 507 probable cases in the state.

According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

In the last 14 days, there have been 11,091 new confirmed cases with 111,052 tests given, according to what ADPH is currently reporting. The number of tests given over the last 24 hours has not changed on the ADPH website.

Tallapoosa County added nine new cases in the last day, now at 572 confirmed cases. Tallapoosa County has 69 COVID-19 deaths to still rank No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are seven probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death.

ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 68 new cases.

Coosa County has seen an increase of two cases in the last day with a cumulative case number of 57 and one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been seven new cases, according to ADPH.

Elmore County's added 23 new cases in the last two days to be at 836 confirmed cases and 14 COVID-19 deaths. There are now 13 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 206 new cases.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 413,433 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 506 have been tested in Coosa County, 6,689 in Elmore County and 4,808 in Tallapoosa County.

Statewide, there have been 961 deaths due to COVID-19 and 24 probable deaths, according to ADPH.

Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated Wednesday, 22,082 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.

"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."

There have been 2,835 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.

Harris said the dashboard should see operational and display changes in the dashboard by the end of the day.

All data can be viewed here. ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information around noon each day.

Here is the latest information in all counties as of 12:05 Thursday:

Jefferson         4532    69980  143

Montgomery   3875    20475  102

Mobile 3797    37440  134

Tuscaloosa      2107    22244  39

Marshall          1622    10281  10

Lee      1245    11879  37

Shelby 1109    17862  23

Madison          1104    28197  7

Morgan           1020    9581    3

Walker 871      7353    23

Franklin           863      3847    14

Dallas  841      4868    9

Elmore 836      6689    14

Baldwin           735      15388  9

Etowah            644      9049    13

DeKalb            641      4936    5

Butler  607      2458    27

Chambers        600      3120    27

Tallapoosa       572      4808    69

Autauga           553      4239    12

Russell 503      3606    0

Lowndes         458      1414    20

Lauderdale       457      7610    6

Houston          446      9287    4

Limestone        429      5008    0

Cullman           411      6066    4

Pike     407      3285    5

Colbert 377      4772    5

Bullock            364      1323    9

Coffee 359      3695    2

Barbour           333      1800    1

Covington       332      2692    7

St. Clair           319      6637    2

Marengo          299      2746    11

Hale     296      2218    21

Escambia         293      2488    6

Wilcox 284      1293    8

Talladega         282      5581    7

Calhoun           280      6573    5

Sumter 279      1365    12

Clarke  268      2398    6

Dale     262      3179    0

Jackson           252      4582    2

Winston           237      2342    3

Blount 218      3169    1

Pickens            217      1767    6

Chilton 215      2698    2

Marion 206      2254    13

Monroe           205      1887    2

Choctaw          192      701      12

Randolph         188      1482    9

Conecuh          186      936      6

Greene 178      958      8

Macon 177      1422    8

Bibb    176      2132    1

Perry   154      1499    1

Henry  130      1345    3

Crenshaw        124      1206    3

Washington     102      1122    7

Lawrence         100      1311    0

Cherokee         79        1329    7

Lamar  71        969      1

Geneva            70        1426    0

Fayette 67        1148    1

Clay     61        764      2

Coosa  57        506      1

Cleburne          30        536      1

