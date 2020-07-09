thurs

It's another record day.

Alabama added more than 2,000 new COVID-19 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, there have been 2,164 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state in the last day, coming to a cumulative number of 48,588 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Additionally, there are 586 probable cases in the state.

According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

In the last 14 days, there have been 14,838 new confirmed cases. The number of tests given has not been updated in two days.

Tallapoosa County added 10 new cases, now at 616 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Tallapoosa County has 69 COVID-19 deaths to rank No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are nine probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death. ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 78 new cases and no data for the testing number.

Coosa County added two new cases, now at 62 cumulative cases and one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been seven new cases and 135 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.

Elmore County's added 14 new cases in the last day to be at 989 confirmed and 19 COVID-19 deaths. There are 14 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 236 new cases and no data for testing numbers.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 467,754 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 563 had been tested in Coosa County, 7,463 in Elmore County and 5,231 in Tallapoosa County; these numbers have not changed in the last day on ADPH's site.

Statewide, there have been 1,042 deaths due to COVID-19 and 26 probable deaths, according to ADPH.

Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated today, 25,783 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.

"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."

There have been 3,039 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.

All data can be viewed here. ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information around noon each day.

Here is the latest information in all counties as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday:

Jefferson603078588162
Mobile441841476137
Montgomery433922284109
Tuscaloosa25442427848
Madison1907326008
Marshall18661140111
Shelby15092032824
Lee14941319637
Morgan1220104465
Baldwin11141793310
Walker1051787327
Elmore989746319
Dallas96353489
Franklin922406916
Etowah8821030114
DeKalb84155496
Chambers657348627
Russell65741740
Autauga653469313
Butler643255928
Tallapoosa616523169
Limestone57456691
Houston552100396
Cullman53966095
Lauderdale53782686
Lowndes480150922
St. Clair46976702
Colbert46551886
Pike45934915
Escambia45230678
Calhoun43675955
Coffee40740254
Covington399309411
Jackson37454302
Bullock370138710
Barbour36720522
Dale36237141
Talladega34965087
Hale337238322
Marengo330288111
Wilcox29613768
Clarke29425656
Winston28925283
Chilton28730442
Sumter285142512
Blount27336271
Pickens25518846
Monroe24921712
Marion245244114
Randolph24417119
Conecuh22710737
Perry20916491
Bibb20822771
Macon20615579
Choctaw20274112
Greene1929998
Henry14314503
Crenshaw12712703
Washington12712337
Lawrence11714190
Cherokee11215537
Geneva9215640
Lamar8110371
Fayette7812441
Clay748812
Coosa625631
Cleburne416171
Unknown or Out of StateN/A0N/A
    
 

