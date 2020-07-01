More than 900 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 906 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, coming to a cumulative number of 38,442.
Additionally, there are 520 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
In the last 14 days, there have been 10,696 new confirmed cases with 111,052 tests given, according to what ADPH is currently reporting.
Tallapoosa County added three new cases in the last day, now at 563 confirmed cases. Tallapoosa County has 69 COVID-19 deaths to still rank No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are seven probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death.
ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 68 new cases and 1,076 tests given.
Coosa County is still at 55 confirmed cases with one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been seven new cases and 116 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.
Elmore County's added seven new cases in the last two days to be at 813 confirmed cases and 14 COVID-19 deaths. There are now 16 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 208 new cases and 1,892 tests.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 413,433 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 492 have been tested in Coosa County, 6,597 in Elmore County and 4,775 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 947 deaths due to COVID-19 and 25 probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly, 18,866 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 2,803 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
Harris said the dashboard should see operational and display changes in the dashboard by the end of the day.
All data can be viewed here. ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information around noon each day.
Here is the latest information in all counties as of 12:40 p.m. Wednesday:
Jefferson 4387 69382 142
Montgomery 3839 20242 99
Mobile 3697 36889 134
Tuscaloosa 2049 22093 38
Marshall 1537 10040 10
Lee 1189 11772 37
Shelby 1082 17635 23
Madison 1057 27849 7
Morgan 981 9485 3
Walker 867 7330 23
Franklin 852 3792 13
Dallas 819 4770 8
Elmore 813 6597 14
Baldwin 686 14830 9
Etowah 625 8936 13
Butler 604 2440 27
DeKalb 602 4799 5
Chambers 581 3069 27
Tallapoosa 563 4775 69
Autauga 545 4179 11
Russell 484 3582 0
Lowndes 458 1408 20
Lauderdale 444 7456 6
Houston 434 9213 4
Limestone 409 4881 0
Cullman 400 5967 3
Pike 399 3228 5
Colbert 368 4709 5
Bullock 362 1316 9
Coffee 353 3636 2
Barbour 323 1778 1
Covington 308 2636 7
St. Clair 304 6506 2
Hale 293 2210 21
Marengo 286 2742 11
Wilcox 280 1271 8
Sumter 276 1356 12
Calhoun 270 6468 5
Talladega 267 5458 7
Clarke 266 2355 5
Escambia 263 2369 6
Dale 244 3097 0
Jackson 238 4518 2
Winston 233 2329 3
Blount 214 3117 1
Chilton 211 2599 2
Pickens 211 1753 6
Marion 203 2247 12
Monroe 197 1818 2
Choctaw 192 697 12
Conecuh 180 910 4
Bibb 171 2116 1
Macon 170 1402 8
Randolph 170 1446 9
Greene 166 938 7
Perry 145 1480 1
Henry 130 1330 3
Crenshaw 123 1193 3
Lawrence 101 1296 0
Washington 100 1108 7
Cherokee 74 1289 7
Lamar 71 963 1
Fayette 67 1144 1
Geneva 67 1410 0
Clay 58 762 2
Coosa 55 492 1
Cleburne 29 530 1