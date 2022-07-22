Governor Kay Ivey announced today that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted June unemployment rate is 2.6%, down from May’s rate of 2.7%, and below June 2021’s rate of 3.5%. This rate marks a new series low for the third consecutive month. June’s rate represents 60,338 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 61,585 in May and 79,439 in June 2021.

