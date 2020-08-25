Alabama Power is urging customers to prepare for the possibility of severe tropical weather this week as the company’s crews prepare to quickly and safely respond following the storm.
With tropical storms Marco and Laura lurking, meteorologists at the Alabama Power-USA Coastal Weather Research Center at the University of South Alabama are providing frequent updates about the storm to Alabama Power and other businesses around the Southeast. Alabama Power spokesperson Dennis Washington said those updates are helping the company prepare its crews.
“We work daily to maintain reliable service, but in the event of storm damage the information provided by the Coastal Weather Research Center will help us respond just as quickly and as safely as possible,” Washington said.
Alabama Power has also implemented additional safety measures during this COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the continuity of services and the well-being of its employees and the public.
“Our proactive safety and health planning for COVID-19 has prepared us to effectively respond to severe weather and provide the reliable service our customers expect and trust us to deliver,” power delivery general manager Kristie Barton said.
The company is asking the public to help maintain a safe social distance of 6 feet from crews and field representatives, allowing employees to safely continue to serve customers.
Preparing for a hurricane
The threats from hurricanes to you and your family can vary widely depending on where you live.
Along the coast, storm surge is often the greatest threat to life and property from a hurricane. Storm surge is produced by water being pushed toward the shore by the force of the winds moving cyclonically around the storm.