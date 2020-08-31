Alabama Power is seeking proposals for potential renewable energy projects.
The company plans to issue a request for proposals (RFP) for renewable energy resources on Oct. 19. The deadline to submit a proposal is Dec. 1.
“We’re always looking for ways to meet the needs of our customers while continuing to deliver the clean, safe, reliable, affordable energy they expect and deserve,” said John Kelley, Alabama Power’s director of Forecasting and Resource Planning. “With renewable energy technologies continuing to improve and energy prices always changing, we want to explore the possibilities that the market may offer for our customers.”
Under the renewables RFP, a variety of projects will be accepted for consideration. They include, among others, solar, wind and geothermal projects, energy from tidal or ocean current, and low-impact hydro and biomass. Projects involving gas derived from sewage treatment processes, solid municipal waste or landfills, and heat and power projects also may be submitted. The proposals can be energy-purchase contracts with terms of 10 or 25 years or turnkey projects. The submitted projects must be at least 5 megawatts but no larger than 80 megawatts. The projects must be located in Alabama and connect to the company’s electric system. Alabama Power would receive all the environmental attributes from the projects.
The RFP will also explore and evaluate the potential of renewable energy storage technologies.
All proposals for the renewables RFP must meet the criteria of the Green-e energy National Standard for Renewable Electricity Products, Gold Standard, the Climate Registry, or similar certifications approved by the company.
Alabama Power will look to pair potential projects with interested industrial and large commercial customers.
Bids for the renewables RFP must be received by 6 p.m. CST on Dec 1, 2020. It will take several months to analyze the projects to determine if any would be beneficial to Alabama Power customers. Any project also must be approved by the Alabama Public Service Commission.
For more information about the renewable RFP, click here. You can also go to www.alabamapower.com. Click on “Our Company” and then “2020 Renewable Energy RFP”.