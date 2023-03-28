Alabama Power crews continue to work on downed lines Wednesday and are expected to work throughout the day to repair the lines on Lake Martin, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Crews are between the Ridge Marina and Martin Dam, which are to the east of Cooper Slough and Ware’s Slough in the old Dixie Sailing Club point area in Elmore County.
At this time, boating traffic is not allowed to pass through the area due to the potential hazard. All boaters are asked to continue to avoid this area. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division are on scene marking the area and will remain on scene until work is completed.
At approximately 2 a.m. Monday, March 27, overhead power lines fell and are hanging just above the water’s surface onLake Martin in between the Ridge Marina and Martin Dam in Elmore County.
According to ALEA, the repair time for the power lines is currently undetermined and all boaters are asked to avoid the area.
