Alabama Power Company (APCO) residential customers will soon see an increase on their bills.
Beginning in December, the “typical residential customer” bill will increase by about $10 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel used to generate electricity.
APCO announced the increase Wednesday in a press release and offered customers tips to help minimize their electricity consumption.
“Using diverse fuel types and sources has helped dampen the adjustment. We do not make money from fuel expenses,” the company’s announcement read. “To help customers reduce bills, we offer tips for better managing energy use, finding ways to save and utilizing assistance programs.”
Alabama Municipal Electricity Authority (AMEA), which supplies electricity to Alexander City’s Light Department, will not be raising rates like APCO.
Fred Clark, AMEA president, informed Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird by email yesterday that the APCO increase wasn’t a surprise.
“This increase was expected. As we have discussed APCO was under collecting fuel cost all summer,” Clark said in an email. “The current published under recovery of fuel costs is $506 million through September. As a reminder, AMEA currently has zero under collected fuel costs.”
Baird explained the city light department supplies power to most residents in Alexander City, but APCO supplies the rest.
“The city will get blamed for the rate increase, and I wanted the citizens to know this was a [APCO] increase not an Alexander City increase,” Baird said. “According to how cold our winter is the city [light department] may not see any increases in the cost of power over the winter.”
If the winter is particularly harsh, the city light department may need to raise costs to balance the fuel costs involved in producing electricity, but until then, the power rates for city customers should remain the same.
APCO customers are encouraged to reach out to the company if they have questions regarding their bill or need help finding assistance.
To discuss options, customers can chat online at AlabamaPower.com, call 800-245-2244 or visit in person at one of the APCO offices.
